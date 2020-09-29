Bringing Tavush into the 21st Century: An Interview with Governor Hayk Chobanyan

The governor also pointed to the Armenian diaspora as a major asset in development efforts in Tavush. Financial and volunteer support from diaspora communities increased significantly in the wake of the July events, and Chobanyan stated that he was working to attract “the huge resource that is the expertise, education, and vocational skills of the diaspora.”

He explained how he has focused on attracting greater support from the Armenian diaspora through a variety of programs meant to encourage members of the diaspora to invest in Tavush and even live there. Because of the diverse origins of the Armenian diaspora, these efforts focus on creating opportunities and platforms for members of the diaspora from all walks of life; “We have put in place programs to support members of the diaspora who return so that they feel as much at home here as someone born in Tavush does.”

Great Potential

While Chobanyan recognized that his province was among the least industrially developed in Armenia, he also stressed that there were many avenues for development, all of which promised huge potential growth for Tavush.

Namely, Chobanyan pointed to Tavush’s strategic position as an international crossroads: “We are 300 kilometers away from the nearest railway station in Russia, and 350 kilometers away from the Georgian Black Sea Port of Poti. Thus, we are at an important logistical crossroads.” Chobanyan believes more must be done to capitalize on this opportunity, and he hopes to develop logistics centers in Bagratashen, a town which is on the border with Georgia, and in Azatamut, which lies between Ijevan and Berd. “Both of these communities have the potential to grow, but there must be more economic and industrial development,” the governor explained.

Chobanyan also pointed to the bountiful natural resources of Tavush as another source for economic development: “Sixty percent of our territory is forest. If we were to harvest all fruits, berries and other crops yielded by this resource, we could have 500 million dollars’ worth of clean, organic produce annually. This is another way in which we can increase the quality of life of our residents.”

‘Teach One to Fish’

Chobanyan characterized the work of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) as crucial for the development of Tavush. However, he also believed that the work of NGOs in Tavush needed to become more focused on economic development, and not just on social assistance. In the words of Chobanyan, NGOs “need to not just give fish but teach one how to fish.” Nonetheless, Chobanyan is encouraged by the participation and activism of youth in NGOs, who are applying the modern tools of the internet generation to developing Tavush: “Thanks to this involvement, we now have the potential to greatly develop our cultural education and entrepreneurship resources.”