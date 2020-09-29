Vogue’s Armenian Touch: Photographer Liana Grigoryan Creates Her Own Pages in the Famous Magazine

Liana was in the right place: she started to work with the agencies like Elite LA, one of the huge player in the fashion world with locations in Paris, New York and Milan. Liana started to build her portfolio. With make-up artists, hair dressers and stylists, she had a whole team working with her. From Vogue to Cosmopolitan, her work ranged from special projects to commercials.

“It’s a very difficult and long process. You can apply 100 times but your work can only be accepted once. It’s important to make the decision for submission before starting it. There are set standards for each publication. You shoot the idea in the way that is acceptable to the magazine. For example, Vogue likes things to be as natural as possible; I might not even have a makeup artist on the set. For this magazine, the most important part is the idea,” shares Liana.

Despite the challenges, she loves working for the fashion magazines, “It’s team work. It doesn’t matter how talented you are. You can never achieve big things when you work alone.”

Covid-19 had its impact on the world of photography as on everything else. Liana’s next big project, “Armenian Women in the US,” is not complete yet. It became one of the most important projects for her. It all started in the college classroom where the Pulitzer-Prize-winning photographer of the LA Times, Clarence Williams, assigned Liana to take photos of Armenian women for a special project.

“I presented two different ideas to him, but he rejected both of them. All the other students started to work on their projects but me. Mr. Williams wanted me to work on something special. He didn’t even know what he was dragging me into,” Liana laughs. And she went to Armenian kitchens, businesses, judge’s offices and so many other places for this unprecedented photography project to present Armenian women in every domain. “It’s not going to be only in California, but in many states. That’s why it’s called Armenian women in the US,” explains Liana about her post-pandemic plans.

Via the computer screen I can’t see her apartment but by exploring her character, a question is tugging at my mind: “Is everything in your apartment set like a picture?”

She thinks for a second without glancing back at the room, like she knows exactly where everything is. “Yes, that is so true! My coffee table is my favorite spot in my apartment. My coffee could get cold but I need to arrange the table the way I want it to be. Or for example, if I work for several hours on the computer, I might just move a flower next to it so I can have the right setting.” She even spotted the movement of the sunlight in her room. Around four o’clock in the afternoon, the shadows are very much visible and she can see a picture slowly forming in the room. “I will just bring a vase and put it in the shade of the curtain, and that will make my picture complete.”

Liana is a huge self-critic. She never stops learning and evolving. “That’s what makes me going,” she laughs whole-heartedly.

And then she is a Libra. The balance comes after an inner fight for self-fulfillment, followed by self-confidence concerning a dream that still needs to be attained.