How Reagan Captured the Presidency, and the Right Captured Politics

While Reagan is the book’s central figure, Perlstein chronicles this transformation through the exploits of culture war trailblazers and political advisers such as Phyllis Schlafly, Richard Viguerie and Anita Bryant who led the GOP’s about-face on the ERA, voting rights and the Panama Canal treaty. Perlstein’s knack for bringing these long-forgotten clashes to life and his eye for telling details — along with cameo appearances by Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and Trump, a “hungry young killer” out to conquer New York real estate — conjure many eye-opening moments. Although Perlstein rarely draws explicit comparisons to modern-day politics, the unnerving parallels between the time periods — and the origins of the many divisions currently ailing the nation — jump off nearly every page. Reading Reaganland, it’s easy to identify Trump’s imitation of the New Right’s ploys and its fixation on toxic, socially contentious issues to woo voters through emotional appeals.

The era continues to resonate in other ways as well. The New Right’s purging of Republican moderates and ousting of Democrats from states with small, conservative populations accelerated a trend started a decade earlier. This expulsion of centrists from the political landscape and the reduction of ideological diversity within the parties fueled hyper-partisanship for decades to come. Lacking the bountiful incisive commentary of Perlstein’s earlier work, however, and bogged down by the unremitting rotation between multiple story lines, Reaganland’s narrative doesn’t reach full speed until the 1980 campaign.

Conservatives were fortunate to have Reagan serve as the prophet delivering their radical message. Though he, too, strove to steer the party away from the “country club big business image” epitomized by Nelson Rockefeller, Reagan never projected a cutthroat persona, earning the public’s affection over Carter, who came off as increasingly coldhearted. Reagan’s biggest handicap was his tendency to blurt mistakes and falsehoods — one commentator said he had a “very loose hold on the real world around him” — when going off-script. Critics pounced on his gaffes questioning evolution and asserting that vegetation caused pollution, but, as with Trump, Reagan’s backers cared little about these blunders or his nescience over public affairs. His telegenic charisma, unapologetic patriotism (“Make America great again” became a campaign slogan) and sanguine vision overwhelmed an incumbent prone to scolding the public for its profligate ways. Unable to lift the nation’s spirits, Carter’s “Scrooge” was no match for Reagan’s “Santa Claus.”

These forces alone didn’t explain Reagan’s triumph. Blinded by overconfidence and mired in internecine divisions, liberals had no response to conservatism’s subterranean growth. Lacking a cohesive vision, Democrats failed to refashion the formidable coalition of labor unions, religious organizations and civil rights groups from the 1960s. A testy relationship between Carter and congressional Democrats, compounded by his bruising nomination fight with Ted Kennedy, squandered the opportunity to leverage the party’s gains after Watergate. It’s no wonder that Democrats suffered their worst drubbing in more than a half-century.

Over time, liberals learned to counteract the right’s stratagems, but even Bill Clinton and Barack Obama — the two savviest Democratic leaders of the past six decades — failed to unite the party’s fragmented factions or forge a cogent and lasting doctrine. Clinton, in particular, outmaneuvered his archrival, Newt Gingrich, yet shifted the party firmly to the right to prevail. In doing so, he defined the Democrats on Republican terms.

In many ways, the right wing’s ascent that Perlstein has admirably recounted owes as much to avant-garde tactics, the passion of its adherents and the changing tastes of the electorate as it does to the inability of Democrats to effectively and consistently confront conservatism with a vibrant, clear and enduring alternative. The complete story of conservatism’s rise during the past 60 years cannot be told without accounting for liberalism’s role in its ascension.