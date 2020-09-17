  TOP STORIES WEEK   38
 

Recipes

Recipe Corner: Eggplant Pomegranate Salad from ANI Catering & Cafe’

Christine Vartanian Datian
ANI Catering & Cafe’ in Belmont, MA, has been serving authentic Armenian and Middle Eastern cuisine to the Greater Boston area for over 20 years. In April, in honor of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, five Armenian-owned restaurants in the Boston area collectively donated more than 150 meals to fuel the night shift crew working at the Emergency Department at Massachusetts General Hospital during the global pandemic. ANI Catering & Cafe’ with the other restaurants each added their own creativity to individually packaged meals filled with flavorful kebabs and falafel, shawarma wraps and stuffed grape leaves complimented with hummus, warm rice and zesty salad. “We love this community and cherish any opportunity to show how much the community means to us,” says Hovannes (John) Janessian, co-owner of ANI Catering & Cafe.

The café was established in 1993 as a part-time catering company by John and his wife, Ani. Customers come from as far as Concord, Lexington and Wellesley, while the catering business ranges over eastern Massachusetts, even into neighboring Rhode Island. Events for up to 600 people have been catered by the company, including corporate and family or social occasions. In 2006, they turned the catering business into a full-time one, and moved to its present Belmont location. When customers asked for takeout service, they expanded, and in 2014, John turned part of the store into a sit-down restaurant. “We owe the success of the takeout business to our son Ari’s hard work, talent, and outgoing personality. We use only fresh and natural ingredients with no preservatives or processed food. We replace the chicken stacked on the spit or vertical rod for our shawarma three times a day, it is always fresh, while falafel is fried only after it has been ordered. And Ani’s garlic sauce (toum) is always in demand. It is so good, I would even eat our toum with ice cream,” adds John.

Ingredients:

2 medium Italian eggplants

3 tablespoons extra olive oil, plus more for grilling

2 tablespoons lemon juice

5-6 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups diced plum tomatoes

1 large scallion, chopped

Handful of fresh parsley leaves, chopped

Handful of red bell pepper, chopped

1/3 cup walnuts, chopped

1 1/2 oz. pomegranate molasses

Pinch of salt and black pepper

Pinch of Aleppo pepper and cumin

A handful of pomegranate seeds, if available

Serves 6.

Preparation:

Cut the two ends off the eggplant and slice lengthwise into 1/4-inch slices (or into rounds). Salt slices to help remove excess moisture and any bitterness from the eggplant, and place in a colander. Set aside for 15 minutes. Rinse salt off eggplant slices with cold water, and pat completely dry with paper towels.

Preheat the grill to medium or heat a grill pan on the stove top over medium-high heat. Ensure the grill is hot before beginning. Using a pastry brush, lightly brush both sides of each slice of eggplant with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Grill on both sides until you have nice grill marks and eggplant is pliable, about 3-4 minutes on each side.

In a small jar with a lid, combine the olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, Aleppo pepper, cumin, and pomegranate molasses. Cover and shake until mixed well. Taste and add salt and pepper, as needed. Set aside.

Cut grilled eggplant into bite-size pieces and toss with a bit of prepared dressing. In a bowl, mix the eggplant with the diced tomato, scallion, parsley, bell pepper, walnuts, and Aleppo pepper. Add the dressing and toss. Transfer mixture to a plate and garnish with pomegranate seeds.

ANI Catering & Cafe’

687 Belmont St.

Belmont, MA 02478

 

http://www.anicateringandcafe.com

http://www.anitakeout.com

https://www.bostonglobe.com/lifestyle/food-dining/2018/09/17/ani-catering-cafe-makes-eating-healthier-taste-really-good/2Jiv1t01DDrvtsZBQgwo2I/story.html?event=event25

https://mirrorspectator.com/2016/03/24/ani-catering-and-cafe-entices-with-armenian-and-middle-eastern-food/

