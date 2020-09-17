Mental Health In COVID-19 Classrooms: Seeking Healthy Ways for Remote Schooling

According to Dr. Armine Gharpetian, president of the GUSD Board of Education, “Glendale Unified has been very successful in providing vast resources for all of their students. We have a very diverse community with a very diverse background: special aid students, foster and homeless youth, English learners, and students in a FLAG [Foreign Language Academies of Glendale] program. This is the variety of things that we offer to our students and at the same time we try to do everything remotely by offering all the available resources. Obviously, it is a very challenging task for us.”

During the summer, the district conducted different surveys with the parents, teachers and students which helped develop the program for the new school year. According to the survey, the students wanted more time with teachers. They needed more textbooks, and some of them needed a private space to learn, a better environment at home. All this information guided the teachers to adopt new approaches when teaching on Zoom.

“We call it a gradual release: We don’t want to put our kids in a situation where they are uncomfortable, but we can certainly help them. For those who have a particular reason not to turn on the camera because their background is not the one that they want to share, or they feel uncomfortable about the way they look (one kid told me ‘My forehead is too big on the camera. I don’t want to show it.’), we try to work with the family and the student. We certainly don’t want to embarrass them; we have to build up their confidence over time and bring it to a level where they can become a more active participant. Turning the camera on also gives them the opportunity to build relationships with their teacher and piers. Part of this is also building a friendship even though it’s virtual,” shares GUSD superintendent Dr. Vivian Ekchian.

Glendale Unified School District Student Wellness Services is keeping close contact with the families who didn’t log in or have been absent in the remote classrooms. In order to facilitate communication during the summer, the district recruited many interns who can connect with the parents in their native language. “We are asking the families what their needs are, if the students feel depressed, upset, or isolated. If the answer is yes, we provide resources and counseling therapy,” says Dr. Ilin Magran, GUSD Student Wellness Services Director. Like the educational process, counseling is being conducted remotely as well.

Ensuring students’ mental health during the remote learning process has been and still is a new and challenging task for private schools as well. St. Mary’s Richard Tufenkian Preschool and Kindergarten in Glendale for the first time in its 45 years of history needed to come up with a new strategy to keep young children, ages 3-6, busy on the other side of the screen. School principal Arsine Aghazarian is certain that creating an interactive and fun learning environment is the key aspect for young children.