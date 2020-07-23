Armenian Cultural Hour of Providence Holds Series of Online Events

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The program Armenian Cultural Hour has been held every Friday by the Sts. Sahag & Mesrob Armenian church’s Cultural Committee over the past two months, and more than 10,000 people have tuned in.

Every Friday, cultural and educational programs are presented, including concerts by noted Armenian performers from around the world, documentaries about Armenia, as well as monthly on-line meetings with Armenian doctors who deliver lectures and answer questions to an online audience.

The program has become very popular not only in America, but also in other countries of the world. Many famous Armenian singers and musicians have expressed a desire to perform at these programs. In this difficult time the program is available for viewing for free and for everyone.

To watch, a few minutes before the start of the next program, just click on the link, which is placed on the poster for each event. The information is also published on the sites of MENK, Easter Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, or Facebook of Sts. Sahag & Mesrob Armenian Church, Providence, RI.

Konstantin Petrossian, the director of cultural and musical programs of the church, announced the following upcoming programs:

July 24 – “Meet with Armenian Doctors” – Dr. Vatche Seraderian, Dentist: “Implant Solutions in Dentistry”