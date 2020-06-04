Gurgen Petrosyan: “Conducting is a kind of magic”

Gurgen, where do your roots come from and do you speak Armenian?

My grandparents moved to Nalchik from Stepanakert, Artsakh, when my father was 5 years old. In my grandmother’s house, I constantly heard the Armenian language in the Artsakh dialect. Of course, I know some everyday phrases, but, on the whole, unfortunately, I cannot say that I speak Armenian. In the future, of course, I would like to learn the language.

Your older sister, Ruzanna Petrosyan, studied at the piano department at Nalchik School of Music No. 3. Does she have a musical career too?

My sister always loved to sing, but after graduating from music school, she chose a different path for herself. I am very grateful to her for the continued support and implacable faith that I will always succeed.

In 2016, 57 young musicians from 29 countries sent applications to participate in the 12th international competition of conductors named after Aram Khachaturian in Yerevan. Only 12 people were allowed to the first round, including you. Was this your first visit to the land of ancestors? What are your impressions of the Yerevan contest?

It was very nice to be among the 12 participants in the competition. This was my first competition of symphonic conductors, and my first visit to Armenia. I really liked the atmosphere of the city, and the nearby surroundings, amazing temples, museums, and of course, our people’s history is so rich. Especially memorable is the Echmiadzin Cathedral. The level of performance, sound quality, and the feeling of the ensemble of the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia were also very impressive. It is always joyful to go to such an orchestra level.

Have you ever had to conduct Armenian music – be it with a choir or with an orchestra?

We had to conduct Armenian music at a competition in Armenia, but there was still an interesting experience – at the final exam on choral conducting at the Saratov Conservatory, one of the works was Komitas’s composition, performed by a female choir and I also found, through the Armenian community of Saratov, a duduk performer that gave an amazing atmosphere in the hall.

What were your plans for 2020 – and what did you do during self-isolation?

The plans for 2020 were to continue to develop, perform at contests, festivals. Of course, the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg remains the main place for my creativity. Naturally, I am extremely grateful to this opportunity for Valery Abisalovich Gergiev. Of course, I would be very glad to visit Yerevan again and collaborate with local teams. Regarding self-isolation, surely, there are no performances, but in everything, I think, it is necessary to look for pluses. For example, thanks to quarantine, it became possible to devote more time to reading books, listening to broadcasts of performances and concerts of various opera houses and symphony concerts, watching films, learning languages, doing workout and being with loved ones. But, of course, we are all waiting for the opportunity to restart our beloved work, which we hope will happen soon!