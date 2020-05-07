Recipe Corner: Lamb-Stuffed Baked Eggplant (Beyli Baghli), Guest Recipe

1 lb. ground lamb or beef

1/3 to1/2 cup pine nuts

1 cup flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

Sauce:

1-15 oz. can diced tomatoes with juice

1 tablespoon red pepper paste (or tomato paste)

1 tablespoon lemon juice, optional

1 tablespoon sugar

Salt and pepper, to taste

Chopped Italian parsley, optional, as garnish

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Generously sprinkle cut surface of eggplants with salt; allow to rest for 30 minutes to help draw out any bitter juices. Rinse eggplants and pat dry.

Place eggplant halves, skin-side down in a baking pan so they fit snuggly. Brush cut-sides of eggplant with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes, or until soft and golden. Remove from oven and allow to cool.

Prepare the meat filling while eggplant is baking: In a small bowl, stir together the allspice, paprika and coriander. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet. Add the onions and half of the spice mix. Cook over medium-high heat for about 8 minutes, stirring often.

Add the ground lamb (or beef), and cook until meat is crumbled and no longer pink; drain any excess grease. Add pine nuts, parsley, salt and pepper to taste. Cook another 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat.

For the sauce, place the remaining spice blend in a mixing bowl with the diced tomatoes and their juices, red pepper paste (or tomato paste), lemon juice (if using), sugar, and salt to taste. Mix well.

Reduce oven temperature to 375°F. Pour sauce mixture into the baking pan to surround the eggplants. Spoon lamb mixture to cover the top of each eggplant. Cover the pan with foil and bake for about 1 hour. Carefully lift foil and baste eggplants halfway through baking.

Garnish with chopped parsley. Serve warm or at room temperature with bulgur or rice pilaf, plain yogurt, and a crusty bread or Armenian pita bread.

