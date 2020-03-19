Editor’s Note: Heading into Uncertain Times

WATERTOWN — Fellow world citizens and readers of the Armenian Mirror-Spectator, we, like you, are trying to cope with the unprecedented state of emergency facing us now.

We don’t know what the coming days will bring with them. What is clear is that the situation will get more difficult before we break out of the yoke of fear coronavirus has spread around the world.

As you see with this issue, the number of pages has been reduced from 20 to 16. All events in the near future have been cancelled. All are rightly concerned with keeping their families and themselves safe from this modern-day terror. So much is up in the air, including working outside homes.

Going forward, we will probably reduce the number of pages even further, as we will concentrate on getting information out to you either online or print.

We wish you and your loved ones health and patience at this difficult time.