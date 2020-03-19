An Appeal from Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II

Karekin II, the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, issued the following urgent appeal on the Coronavirus pandemic, on March 16. In addition, he declared a national day of prayer on March 18.

* * *

Dear Faithful:

We are following with concern and prayer the developments around the globe regarding the Coronavirus. These are difficult times, when the world—including Armenia—is troubled by a pandemic, with disturbance to our lives and livelihoods.

With fatherly love, we urge our clergy and faithful people to exercise extreme caution, and to avoid public contact and large crowds.

We urge everyone to act with high personal and public consciousness and responsibility—not only for ourselves, but also with care for one another. We must deeply understand that the security of everyone’s life at this moment is our own personal responsibility. With trust in God, we pray for healing and spiritual strength for the infected and isolated. We extend our highest appreciation and blessings to the doctors who ceaselessly serve with the utmost effort, while operating under a state of emergency.