Pretty, Powerful: Hokistrings Bracelets Raise Domestic Violence Awareness, Funds

BOSTON — When is a bracelet not just a bracelet? When it helps a battered women’s shelter halfway around the world.
Ashley and Haley Kutzer, according to their mother, Donna Partamian-Kutzer, are both artistic and generous.
The two teen sisters started Hokistrings, a line of beaded bracelets, last year. All the money from the sale of the popular bracelets goes toward the Women’s Support Center (WSC), a shelter for women escaping domestic violence in Yerevan.
“My daughter Ashley has had a long-time hobby of making beaded jewelry. Last year she began a new design and her peers took an immediate liking to her bracelets. What was a simple hobby suddenly began to take up much more of her time as she was taking orders from many of her friends from school and at work. Ashley decided that she could ask people for a few dollars for each bracelet and then donate the money to a good cause. It was right around this time that Lenna Garibian spoke about WSC at an event at Holy Translators Church in Framingham. Ashley learned of the work that Maro was doing in Yerevan for the Women’s Support Center and she felt that this was a wonderful cause to support,” she said.
So far, they have donated $2,000 to the WSC.
Ashley Kutzer, 17, is a high school senior. Ashley said that her sister, Haley, 15, will take over in the fall, once she goes off to college.