Curator Nairi Khatchadourian Presents Process of Co-Creating the Matenadaran Garden

The workshop took place on November 22, 2025 at the Matenadaran with 40 participants. They examined the garden from cultural, social and ecological perspectives. They were divided into six groups, with six different facilitators, to whom Khatchadourian had given worksheets and an agenda to follow. Each group included a variety of different professionals.

First, they examined the social aspect, which is defining shared values. What value do they see in a garden? What are the values that they want to put in the garden? Then came the cultural aspect, to explore the essence of what the modern garden is. Then they went to walk on the slope to think about the spatial and urban perspective. we went and walked on the slope. Each participant was given one envelope to collect from the site any element, any item, they wanted. Everyone was asked to write labels, like museum labels, for each object.

Each of the six groups at the end of the workshop day produced a map that reflected their social, cultural, ecological, urban, and design views. Khatchadourian presented some of these maps and the ideas of the groups. A report was created for ATP and then AHA prepared an exhibition titled “Ayg e batsvum/The Sun Is Rising: The Matenadaran Garden Vision.” It opened on February 6 in the Matenadaran’s academic building.

Khatchadourian said, “After 11 years living in Armenia, I think this is the most fruitful opening — fruitful, interesting.” This was because there were all sorts of people present who don’t generally interact with each other, just as during the co-creation process.”

Moreover, out of the six maps and ideas, three garden visions were later prepared. The first combines elements from four of the maps, with an Armenian orchard and a pathway organic to the topography. Khatchadourian said that it would have a rich biodiversity highlighted in the garden, different facilities to see it, and then a viewing platform. There would be water elements like fountains. Climbing up the garden would be like a pilgrimage and also an educational zone.

The second vision is of a very geometric urban vineyard. That group thought there should be roses along with the vineyard and the wind that comes from the north towards the heart of Yerevan would carry their scent. There would be some seating areas and access from different parts of the site.

The third vision is of a contemplative garden, which is like the modernist approach of big open spaces. It would have a water element and more wide spaces that would serve like a city forest type of greenery serving as block to the dust and noise from the city avenue outside.

In the exhibition at the Matenadaran, visitors were given the opportunity to vote for their preferred versions, and the first one received the most votes. The Matenadaran board, ATP and the AHA collective also preferred this one. Number three got the second most votes, followed by number three.

Khatchadourian said, “This project has a value that has to be shared internationally.” She proposed that the Sun Is Rising project be presented at the Venice Biennale, which next year will be dedicated to architecture. There is time to invite new practitioners to reflect on the garden design process, she said, and to also draw a connection between it and the San Lazzaro monastery of the Mekhitarist monks. She suggested a mirror project between the two sites of the Matenadaran and San Lazzaro, with the garden project “a prototype of collective intelligence and co-creation, as a shared living space that awakens all the senses.”