Curator Nairi Khatchadourian Presents Process of Co-Creating the Matenadaran Garden

WATERTOWN — Curator Nairi Khatchadourian, visiting from Yerevan, spoke about the Matenadaran garden project on Friday, March 6, at the Baikar Building in Watertown. Her English-language presentation was sponsored by the Armenian Tree Project and the Tekeyan Cultural Association of Boston.
Guests were welcomed by Tekeyan Cultural Association of the US and Canada Executive Director Aram Arkun, who introduced Judy Saryan, a philanthropist and supporter of the Armenian Tree Project’s Matenadaran Garden project. Saryan pointed out the importance of the Matenadaran, or Mesrob Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts, as the repository of one of the largest collections in the world of Armenian manuscripts, as well as a research center.
The Armenian Tree Project has undertaken the transformation of the barren hillside behind the Matenadaran into a public garden, with Khatchadourian involved in the design process, Saryan said. Khachadourian, an art historian and curator born and raised in Paris, France, founded the AHA collective in 2019 in Yerevan.
Khatchadourian related that when she first moved to Yerevan in 2015 she worked at the Komitas Museum Institute. She found the contemporary art scene to be very fragmented, as none of the contemporary artists were collaborating with museums or public institutions. As a curator she created the nonprofit AHA collective as a structure to serve as a bridge between scholars and artists and public institutions like museums.
Khatchadourian said that she also opened a small gallery space in Yerevan, and attempted placemaking, which she explained as, “we, through inclusive projects, create new senses of places, or reactivate or revive public space or abandoned spaces in Yerevan and throughout the regions.”
For example, she related that during the evacuation of the Kelbajar (Karavachar) region, they created different artistic imprints on paper or clay which later were exhibited at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts in Yerevan. During this 2022 exhibition, children who came collectively wrote poetry on a long paper roll, which was read at the end of the exhibition. They also did projects in Goris and at the Golden Apricot Film Festival, and international projects such as a big design biennale in 2025 in Saint-Etienne, France, at which Armenia was the country of honor.