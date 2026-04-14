Las Vegas-based Pegasus Development Expands to Sacramento to Develop Republic FC Stadium

LAS VEGAS — Pegasus Development, a Las Vegas-based boutique project management firm that oversees experiential corporate and entertainment ventures for various clients such as Universal Creative, Netflix, Meow Wolf, Goldman Sachs, Museum of Ice Cream, Aquarian, and the Neon Museum, has expanded its operations to Sacramento, Calif., as a key member of the stadium development team for Republic FC. Pegasus owner and CEO Art Zargaryan will oversee the club’s development projects, including its soccer stadium and the surrounding 31-acre neighborhood that will become a new downtown district in the years to come.

The 31-acre project has advanced past the groundwork phase, and stadium construction will begin later this year. In addition to building a new outdoor downtown home for sports and entertainment, the project will help double the size of downtown, revive a plot of land that has sat vacant for a half-century and restore vitality to the Railyards area, the ancestral home of Wilton Rancheria.

Founded in Las Vegas in 2017 by Zargaryan, Pegasus Development has rapidly emerged as a national leader in complex, experience-driven real estate projects. In just eight years, the firm has managed more than $7.2 billion in development totaling 8.1 million square feet, spanning luxury resorts, themed attractions, museums, multi-use retail destinations, and multifamily communities.

“I am immensely proud of the projects we have done in Las Vegas and am excited to expand to work on this monumental project in Sacramento,” said Zargaryan, who recently opened a second office in Sacramento to support the company’s business activities there. “Our projects in Las Vegas, such as Universal Horror Unleashed and the Museum of Ice Cream, are unique immersive experiences that have prepared our team to design and develop not only Republic FC’s soccer stadium but the entire downtown entertainment district that it will anchor.”

“Our Republic FC stadium is the catalyst for transforming the Railyards into a thriving new district for Sacramento,” said Chris Franklin, Chief Operating Officer of Wilton Rancheria and Republic FC board member. “Pegasus brings the experience needed to help turn this long-awaited project into reality, and we’re excited to continue building momentum toward the permanent home for Republic FC that the community deserves.”

Republic FC is an American professional soccer team based in Sacramento that competes in the Western Conference of the USL Championship.