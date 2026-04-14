Pashinyan Says Armenia–Russia Relations Have Undergone ‘Constructive Transformation’

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

Amidst renewed tension in Armenia–Russia relations following a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on 1 April, Pashinyan has said the bilateral relationship is undergoing a “constructive transformation.”

“I evaluate this process positively,” Pashinyan said during his weekly press briefing on Thursday, April 9.

He added that Armenia would “not deviate from the logic of friendly dialogue and will continue along this path.” Pashinyan also disclosed that, based on the agreements reached, he would meet Putin again in the ‘second half of June.”

During their latest meeting in April, Pashinyan and Putin failed to reach an agreement regarding the future of Armenia’s railways, which is currently under Russian management as part of a 30-year concession agreement signed in 2008.

Following the talks, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksei Overchuk stated there were “no objective reasons for selling” the concession to a third party.