  TOP STORIES WEEK   16
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
16

Week

Latest articles of the week
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speaks in Yerevan in April
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Pashinyan Says Armenia–Russia Relations Have Undergone ‘Constructive Transformation’

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
71
0

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

Amidst renewed tension in Armenia–Russia relations following a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on 1 April, Pashinyan has said the bilateral relationship is undergoing a “constructive transformation.”

“I evaluate this process positively,” Pashinyan said during his weekly press briefing on Thursday, April 9.

He added that Armenia would “not deviate from the logic of friendly dialogue and will continue along this path.” Pashinyan also disclosed that, based on the agreements reached, he would meet Putin again in the ‘second half of June.”

During their latest meeting in April, Pashinyan and Putin failed to reach an agreement regarding the future of Armenia’s railways, which is currently under Russian management as part of a 30-year concession agreement signed in 2008.

Following the talks, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksei Overchuk stated there were “no objective reasons for selling” the concession to a third party.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

However, Armenia has insisted that Russian management means a loss of “competitive advantage” by having international routes pass through the country. In February, Pashinyan said that a country with “friendly relations” with both Russia and Armenia could “purchase the concession management rights” of Armenia’s railways, naming Kazakhstan, among others, as a possible fit for the role.

Pashinyan stated that the railway issue “may” be touched upon ahead of talks between Kazakhstan and Armenia in Yerevan on April 9, as the country’s Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev and Transportation Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev arrived in the capital.

Meanwhile, he expressed Armenia’s reluctance “to do anything behind Russia’s back or against Russia.”

“At least at this stage, when dialogue opportunities are open and broad, we will continue our work,” Pashinyan said.

During his briefing, Pashinyan also stated that there exists “no basis” for the increase in the Russian gas price for Armenia, noting that Armenia has “long-term contracts” with Russia.

Speculation appeared following the April 1 talks, when Putin addressed gas prices, highlighting the significant discount Armenia receives from buying Russian energy.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

“The price of gas in Europe exceeds $600 per 1,000 cubic meters, and Russia sells gas to Armenia for $177.5 per 1000 cubic meters,” Putin said.

In turn, Armenia threatened to leave the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in case of an increase in Russia’s gas prices, though adding that such an increase seemed unlikely.

During her briefing the day before, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova burst into laughter for several seconds upon hearing the name of Armenia’s Parliamentary Speaker, Alen Simonyan — one of the officials who had suggested such a withdrawal — at the start of a journalist’s question.

Only after this outburst did the journalist manage to finish the question, requesting a comment on Yerevan’s threats to leave the two organizations. Zakharova responded with a metaphor, saying the threats reminded her of “threatening a hedgehog by exposing one’s capabilities.” She apparently implied that it would be impossible to threaten such an animal, or Russia, due to the number of needles or protective barriers it has.

Zakharova further noted her lack of interest in ‘seriously commenting on the statements of emotional politicians.” Instead, focusing on gas prices, she noted that it was the “responsibility of the Armenian leadership to ensure its country’s energy security.”

She added that the issue was especially relevant given the turmoil in gas markets due to the US–Israel attack on Iran.

(This story originally appeared in www.oc-media.org on April 9.)

SHARE
Previous Curator Nairi Khatchadourian Presents Process of Co-Creating the Matenadaran Garden
Next Court Scraps Catholicos Travel Ban
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaKazakhstanRussia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.