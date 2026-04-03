Aznavoorian Sisters Captivate Armenian Museum Audience in Concert

The Aznavoorian sisters provided some background to each piece before playing it, and afterwards usually gave each other a sororal kiss of congratulations. Ani noted proudly that her cello was crafted in the year 2000 by their father, Peter Aznavoorian, a chemist who loved classical music and later in life changed careers to become a maker of cellos and other string instruments.

The Aznavoorians expressed their happiness at being able to perform for an Armenian audience. Their connection to the Armenian heritage is deep. Their first public performance, at the ages of 4 and 8, was at an Armenian church in the Chicago area.

Marta stated after the performance that “Armenian music, to me, isn’t just something we perform — it’s a doorway into who we are. It carries our history, our loss, our joy, and our resilience in a way that words often cannot. When people hear it, they are not just listening to a tradition; they are stepping into the emotional and cultural heartbeat of Armenia.”

The sisters have won the National Foundation for the Arts Award, which led to performances at the Kennedy Center and the White House. Their debut CD, “Gems of Armenia,” reached number 4 on the list of top 10 Most Coveted Releases of 2022. Both sisters have toured widely and won many awards in recognition of their artistry.

Museum Executive Director Jason Sohigian served as the master of ceremonies. The concert was part of the Music in Color Program, sponsored by Nancy R. Kolligian, for the second year at the museum. Museum Development Director Sarah Hayes said a few words of appreciation at the end of the evening, as did sponsor Nancy Kolligian, who praised the caliber of the performance of the “koyrigs” (sisters) and thanked them for their artistry.