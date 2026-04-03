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Ani Aznavoorian, at left, and Marta Aznavoorian (photo Aram Arkun)
Arts & Culture

Aznavoorian Sisters Captivate Armenian Museum Audience in Concert

by
Aram Arkun
108
0

WATERTOWN — The Aznavoorian sisters — cellist Ani and pianist Marta — captivated the audience at a performance at the Armenian Museum of America on Saturday, March 28. While both have performed separately in the Boston area in the past, this was the first time they appeared together as a duo.

The program included four popular works by Gomidas Vartabed, and Johannes Brahms’ Sonata for Cello and Piano in F major, Opus 99. After intermission, the two premiered Mount Ararat, a work commissioned for the sisters from contemporary composter Peter Boyer (b. 1970), followed by Soviet Armenian composer Alfred “Avet” Terterian’s Sonata for Cello and Piano. The program closed with a showpiece, deemed a “show-off” piece by Ani, by Italian composer and violinist Niccolò Paganini — Variations on Theme from Rossini’s ‘Moses’ — which indeed allowed Ani to show off her virtuoso skills.

Ani Aznavoorian, with image of Serj Tankian in background (photo Aram Arkun)

After fervent applause, the sisters came back and performed Alexander Arutunian (Harutyunyan)’s Impromptu as an encore.

Marta Aznavoorian before performing Gomidas’s works reflected on the Armenian Museum as a setting for the concert, declaring: “It’s quite profound to be performing in a space like this, with artists such as [Arshile] Gorky, and modern-day artists such as [Serj] Tankian, where art is memory and is visible, and it is preserved. Tonight, let’s hear what memory sounds like.”

Ani Aznavoorian (photo Aram Arkun)

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The Aznavoorian sisters provided some background to each piece before playing it, and afterwards usually gave each other a sororal kiss of congratulations. Ani noted proudly that her cello was crafted in the year 2000 by their father, Peter Aznavoorian, a chemist who loved classical music and later in life changed careers to become a maker of cellos and other string instruments.

Marta Aznavoorian (photo Natalie Nigito)

The Aznavoorians expressed their happiness at being able to perform for an Armenian audience. Their connection to the Armenian heritage is deep. Their first public performance, at the ages of 4 and 8, was at an Armenian church in the Chicago area.

Marta (left) and Ani Aznavoorian with flowers that they had been given after their performance (photo Aram Arkun)

Marta stated after the performance that “Armenian music, to me, isn’t just something we perform — it’s a doorway into who we are. It carries our history, our loss, our joy, and our resilience in a way that words often cannot. When people hear it, they are not just listening to a tradition; they are stepping into the emotional and cultural heartbeat of Armenia.”

Museum Trustees Dan Dorian, James Erdekian, and Suart Green together with Ani and Marta Aznavoorian, Executive Director Jason Sohigian, Development Director Sarah Hayes, Member Robert Hayes, and Program Benefactor Nancy R. Kolligian (photo Natalie Nigito)

The sisters have won the National Foundation for the Arts Award, which led to performances at the Kennedy Center and the White House. Their debut CD, “Gems of Armenia,” reached number 4 on the list of top 10 Most Coveted Releases of 2022. Both sisters have toured widely and won many awards in recognition of their artistry.

Nancy R. Kolligian (photo Natalie Nigito)

Museum Executive Director Jason Sohigian served as the master of ceremonies. The concert was part of the Music in Color Program, sponsored by Nancy R. Kolligian, for the second year at the museum. Museum Development Director Sarah Hayes said a few words of appreciation at the end of the evening, as did sponsor Nancy Kolligian, who praised the caliber of the performance of the “koyrigs” (sisters) and thanked them for their artistry.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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