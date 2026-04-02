USC Hosts ‘It Takes a Diaspora to Raise a Language’ Conference on Western Armenian

LOS ANGELES — The conference It Takes a Diaspora to Raise a Language: Future Directions for Western Armenian, organized by the University of Southern California (USC) Dornsife Institute of Armenian Studies with the support of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, on February 27 through March 1 brought together scholars, educators, researchers, and community leaders to explore practical strategies for strengthening and revitalizing Western Armenian in diaspora communities. At its core, the conference addressed an urgent question: how can an endangered language be sustained and transmitted across generations when its speakers live primarily outside a nation-state where it functions as the dominant language?
The conference opened with welcoming remarks by Shushan Karapetian, who emphasized the importance of collaboration among scholars, educators, and community organizations in sustaining Armenian language and culture throughout the diaspora.
The keynote address was delivered by Razmik Panossian, Chair of the Armenian Communities Department at the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation. Dr. Panossian introduced the broad range of initiatives the Foundation currently sponsors, develops, and mentors in support of Armenian language education and cultural sustainability. These include online Armenian teaching tools, publications for youth and emerging writers, professional development programs for educators, children’s hands-on cultural creativity programs that promote language acquisition, Armenian digital tools such as spell-check systems and dictionaries, digitization of historical Armenian documents and publications, and scholarships and educational support.
Panossian also introduced an important strategic shift in thinking about Armenian cultural sustainability. He argued that revitalization efforts must prioritize the Armenian language itself rather than focusing first on a broader concept of Armenian identity. His central point was that language acquisition should come first, as language naturally becomes the gateway through which cultural identity develops. He summarized this principle with the expression: “Հայերէնը, ոչ թէ Հայեցին” (Hayeren, not Hayetsi).
A major theme that followed from his remarks was the urgent need for improved pedagogy and teacher preparation in Western Armenian instruction. Panossian stressed the importance of linking academic research with practical classroom strategies and ensuring that adequate resources and institutional support are directed toward language education. Participants highlighted the lack of teacher-training institutions for Western Armenian in many diaspora communities, the shortage of qualified teachers, and the need for sustained investment in teacher training and professional development. Language teaching, they emphasized, must prioritize communication and acquisition rather than linguistic perfection, especially in the case of heritage learners.