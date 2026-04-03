My Three States of Being Turkish

By Taner Akçam
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
I am 73 years old. Over the course of my life, I have lived through three distinct “states” of being Turkish—three different experiences of Turkishness. What follows will be somewhat personal, but that is unavoidable. In fact, I believe that laying out these different states will help clarify what I have to say about Turkish progressives and Turkishness.
My first experience of Turkishness belongs to my years in Turkey. It was a condition I would describe as not knowing one’s own Turkishness. Turkishness was simply there — like air. It did not need to be named, explained, or defended. It was neither a question nor a burden. Precisely for that reason, it remained invisible.
My second experience took shape in Germany. There, my Turkishness was no longer invisible — it was relentlessly made visible. If in Turkey I had lived without noticing it, in Germany I was denied the luxury of forgetting it. I was reminded of it, insistently, sometimes crudely. Turkishness became something external to me, something assigned, almost imposed — less an identity I inhabited than one I was made to carry.
My third experience unfolded in the United States. I would describe this as the normalization of my Turkishness — or, more precisely, as the Turkishness I learned from Armenians. It became something unburdened by special meaning — neither imposed nor denied, but simply there. A quieter, more reflective, and ultimately more honest way of being Turkish.