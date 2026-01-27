HOUSTON, Tex. — Maro Bedrosian, longtime leader and treasurer of the Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada, passed away on January 17, leaving behind loving family, friends, Tekeyan colleagues and a multitude of Armenians in the diaspora and Armenia. She had dedicated her life to the Armenian people and the homeland through her service in the Tekeyan Cultural Association. More details about her life and funeral arrangements will follow at a later date. The Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association and the Mirror-Spectator staff extend their condolences to the Bedrosian family.
Longtime Tekeyan Leader Maro Bedrosian Passes Away
