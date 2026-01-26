  TOP STORIES WEEK   05
 

Delal Dink
Armenian GenocideInternational

Delal Dink Lecture at Harvard University Rescheduled for February 12

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Center for Middle Eastern Studies, Harvard University, and the Friends of Hrant Dink, Inc. Boston, have rescheduled the Annual Hrant Dink Memorial Lecture. Originally planned for January 29, the event was postponed due to the inclement weather that brought extreme cold and very heavy snow in the Boston area.

The speaker, Delal Dink is head of the Hrant Dink Foundation in Istanbul, a graduate of Purdue University, and the daughter of the Armenian journalist, intellectual, and humanist Hrant Dink, assassinated 19 years ago.

In her lecture, titled “The Future as Memorial: Commemorating Hrant Dink,” Delal Dink will reflect on the work of the Hrant Dink Foundation and its efforts to rethink commemoration not as a static act of remembrance, but as an ongoing invitation to an alternative future. “The Foundation approaches its work as ‘remembrance in action’ – a living practice refusing to merely mourn loss, but actively build the world Hrant Dink envisioned,” reflected Delal Dink.

The rescheduled 2026 Hrant Dink Memorial Lecture will take place on Thursday, February 12, at 1730 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, in the Tsai Auditorium Harvard University, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and is open to the public.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
