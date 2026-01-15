Hypertension Effort Aims to Bring Heart Health to Rural Armenia

BOSTON — The Armenian American Medical Association of Boston (AAMA) and the Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR) have banded together to bring heart health to rural citizens of Armenia. The aim is to reduce high blood pressure among residents there, since that condition can lead to heart attacks or strokes.
The Hypertension Management Program in Rural Armenia (in memory of Dr. Aram V. Chobanian) is an initiative by AAMA, which FAR is implementing in collaboration with HENAR (Health Network for Armenia). The program is funded by the Afeyan Family Foundation.
This past September, AAMA board member Dr. Armineh Mirzabegian visited the two clinics where the project is taking place, in Aragatsotn and Syunik provinces.
“We knew cardiovascular mortality is the leading cause of death all over the world and hypertension is the leading reason for cardiovascular illness, and we knew if we worked on this, it would be very impactful,” said Mirzabegian in a recent interview.
She was joined in the interview by Dr. Hambardzum Simonyan, the deputy country director on development and healthcare programs at FAR.
Mirzabegian said, “Worldwide, only 1/5 patients with hypertension have their blood pressure adequately under control (WHO), and in Armenia, studies indicate the control rate to be less than 20 percent.”