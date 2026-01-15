  TOP STORIES WEEK   03
 

Children perform at the Celebrate Armenia! Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway, Boston on September 20, 2025
Community

Armenian Heritage Park to Present Virtual Program on Schools & Programs for Children

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
BOSTON — On Tuesday, February 3, at 7 p.m., the virtual program “Celebrate Armenia! Schools and Programs for Children and Youth” will be held. This virtual program of the Friends of Armenian Heritage Park in partnership with Kamurjner Cultural Connections highlights the schools and programs in Greater Boston offering instruction in the Armenian language, culture, history and the arts during the school year while recognizing their leadership and commitment to excellence.

All are invited to the one hour presentation with the leadership speaking about their respective schools and programs. For the announcement and link to register, visit ArmenianHeritagePark.org/Calendar.

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB TV Chief Meteorologist, will serve as emcee.

The February 3 virtual program is also offered as a gesture of appreciation to the schools and programs that participated in Celebrate Armenia! held at Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway, Boston on September 20, 2025 on the occasion of Armenian Independence Day.

The intent of the program is to inform the community and beyond about the Armenian educational and cultural resources available for children and youth in Greater Boston and to provide an opportunity for the leadership of each school and program to introduce their mission and approach.

This virtual program will introduce families, educators and the community to the breadth and depth of the day school, weekend schools and cultural programs that nurture Armenian language, identity, creativity and connections.

The participating schools and programs include the day school: St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School and St. Stephen’s Armenian Preschool, Watertown and its Manoug and Me, a music and movement program; weekend and church-based schools and programs include the Erebuni Armenian School, Belmont and its Little Miracles Children’s Chorus;  Holy Trinity Armenian School, Cambridge; St. Sahag & St. Mesrob Armenian School of St. James Armenian Church, Watertown and St. Stephen’s Armenian Saturday School, Watertown. Music programs also include the Hamazkayin Children’s Voice Academy, Watertown. Dance programs include Abaka Dance Academy, Watertown and Armenian Dance Studio, Waltham. Storytelling in Armenian includes ԱԲԳ for Children at the NAASR Headquarters and the virtual Armenian Crash Course.

Together, these schools and programs, with their exceptional leadership, form a vibrant and committed community dedicated to preserving our Armenian language, culture, heritage and identity while inspiring curiosity, creativity and pride now and in the next generation.

To register, visit ArmenianHeritagePark.org/Calendar.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
