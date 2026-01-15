Armenian Heritage Park to Present Virtual Program on Schools & Programs for Children

BOSTON — On Tuesday, February 3, at 7 p.m., the virtual program “Celebrate Armenia! Schools and Programs for Children and Youth” will be held. This virtual program of the Friends of Armenian Heritage Park in partnership with Kamurjner Cultural Connections highlights the schools and programs in Greater Boston offering instruction in the Armenian language, culture, history and the arts during the school year while recognizing their leadership and commitment to excellence.

All are invited to the one hour presentation with the leadership speaking about their respective schools and programs. For the announcement and link to register, visit ArmenianHeritagePark.org/Calendar.

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB TV Chief Meteorologist, will serve as emcee.

The February 3 virtual program is also offered as a gesture of appreciation to the schools and programs that participated in Celebrate Armenia! held at Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway, Boston on September 20, 2025 on the occasion of Armenian Independence Day.

The intent of the program is to inform the community and beyond about the Armenian educational and cultural resources available for children and youth in Greater Boston and to provide an opportunity for the leadership of each school and program to introduce their mission and approach.

This virtual program will introduce families, educators and the community to the breadth and depth of the day school, weekend schools and cultural programs that nurture Armenian language, identity, creativity and connections.