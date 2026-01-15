  TOP STORIES WEEK   03
 

Eighth-grade students from Hovsepian School of Pasadena attended a poetry workshop at Brand Park in Glendale. (December 2) (Karine Armen photo)
Arts & CultureCommunity

Glendale Workshops Encourage Nascent Poets

by
Karine Armen
101
0

GLENDALE — The City of Glendale offers poetry workshops at two libraries. On Saturday, December 13, there was a poetry reading and workshop at the Glendale Central Library, led by Poet Laureate Raffi Wartanian, with guest poets Jen Siraganian, Sehba Sarwar and Nancy Miller Gomez.

The thought-provoking and educational event started with poetry readings by each guest poet. Later, they gave several prompts to choose from. After 20 minutes of writing, the participants read the poems they had written during the workshop.

– From left: Jen Siraganian, Raffi Wartanian, Sehba Sarwar, and Nancy Miller Gomez. (December 13) (Karine Armen photo)

Wartanian, who teaches writing at UCLA, has an impressive background. He is a poet, writer, educator, composer, singer and musician. He plays the oud and other Armenian instruments and promotes Western Armenian poetry. He has released two CDs of original music. He serves on the advisory board of the International Armenian Literary Alliance (IALA). He holds an MFA in writing from Columbia University. His essays and poems have appeared in many literary magazines.

Wartanian has been the Glendale Public Library’s Poet Laureate since 2023, during which time he has organized poetry workshops and published two anthologies featuring poems by workshop participants.

Siraganian is an Armenian-American writer, educator and former Poet Laureate of Los Gatos, Calif. Author of the chapbook Fracture (Deconstructed Artichoke Press), she has been profiled in the San Francisco Chronicle and San Jose’s The Mercury News. Her poetry has won the New Ohio Review Poetry Prize and has appeared in AGNI, Best New Poets, Cincinnati Review, Cortland Review, Electric Literature, Poetry Daily, Prairie Schooner, and The Rumpus. She has received funding from the Money for Women / Barbara Deming Memorial Fund, Community of Writers, and Napa Valley Writers’ Conference. Her current manuscript was a finalist for the Tupelo Press Dorset Prize, the Perugia Press Prize, and the Charles B. Wheeler Poetry Prize, and a semi-finalist for the Persea Books’ Lexi Rudnitsky First Book Prize, the Philip Levine Prize, and the Vassar Miller Prize. A former managing director of Litquake: San Francisco’s Literary Festival, she is a current Lucas Artist Fellow at the Montalvo Arts Center.

Sarwar serves as Altadena Co-Poet Laureate (2024-26). Sarwar’s writings and art tackle displacement, migration, and women’s issues. Nancy Miller Gomez is a poet from Santa Cruz, California. She is the recipient of an Academy of American Poets Laureate Fellowship.

The workshop participants received encouraging remarks from the four poet laureates. One attendee thanked the organizers of the poetry workshops and mentioned the workshops conducted by poet Tina Demirdjian at the Brand Park Art Gallery. Wartanian said, “Glendale City has rich poetry opportunities. We should take advantage of these fantastic poetry events.”

Poet Tina Demirdjian explaining the writing workshops. Principal and poet Shahe Mankerian is in the burgundy sweater. (Dec.2) (Karine Armen photo)

Tina Demirdjian is an established poet and educator. Her workshops, along with art historian Valerie Taylor, are called “ARTful Conversations”. The participants walk through the art gallery’s halls and listen to Taylor’s explanations. Later, Demirdjian gives oral and written directions for choosing a painting, collage, or photograph that touched them and writing a poem inspired by that piece. Demirdjian is a mentor with IALA. She teaches poetry at schools, museums, and libraries.

The last ARTful Conversation was on Tuesday, December 2, when eighth-grade students from St. Gregory Hovsepian School of Pasadena attended as part of a field trip. Their principal and English teacher, Shahe Mankerian, is a writer, actor, and poet. He is a board member of the International Armenian Literary Alliance (IALA). Mankerian said, “I enjoy being a principal, but I never left the classroom. Teaching is creative.” Tina Demirdjian asked Mankerian to read his poem about his name, “Shahe”.  Later, she gave several writing prompts so the students could have choices. Some of them wrote short poems about their names. The young students created heartwarming poems in a short time.

The Altadena library also offers poetry workshops and open mics. The public is invited to join the variety of local poetry platforms.

