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Dr. Nuné Melikian (photo Slava Dipro)
Arts & Culture

Nuné Melikian Performs Babadjanian’s Violin Concerto, Gives Book Talk in Charlottesville

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — On March 28, Dr. Nuné Melikian will give her debut performance of Babadjanian’s Violin Concerto with the Albemarle Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Philip Clark, a long-time admirer of Babadjanian’s music. Maestro Clark has been deeply fascinated by Babadjanian’s work and has even transcribed several of the composer’s pieces for orchestra.

Maestro Philip Clark

The concert will take place in Charlottesville, VA. While there, Dr. Melikian will also give a book talk organized by the Armenian Club of the University of Virginia.

This collaboration marks a historic moment for this rarely performed piece. “My aspiration is to make the broader public fall in love with Babadjanian’s music and encourage other performers to embrace this amazing work,” said the violinist in a comment to the Armenian Mirror-Spectator.

Dr. Nuné Melikian (photo Ilya Ratman)

In 1948, the ambitious young Arno Babadjanian was on the verge of graduating from the Moscow Conservatory. Full of passion and potential, he was driven by an unshakable desire to leave his mark on the world of music. At the time, his idea of composing a violin concerto seemed audacious — especially considering the towering figure of Aram Khachaturian, whose own violin concerto had already achieved legendary status. In the Soviet Union, following in Khachaturian’s footsteps felt intimidating, yet Babadjanian boldly pressed forward.

It was, however, a risky venture. His Violin Concerto, which would become the first Armenian violin concerto to emerge post-WWII, faced considerable challenges. Though groundbreaking for its time, it never quite found a place in the standard Soviet violin repertoire, nor did it gain much international attention.

In 1949, the Composer’s Union sharply criticized the concerto, accusing Babadjanian of merely imitating Khachaturian—a claim disputed by some scholars. After a rocky start, Babadjanian’s concerto remained somewhat dormant, overshadowed by both criticism and neglect.

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In modern times, Babadjanian’s Violin Concerto is considered one of his most important works. The piece’s orchestration, its thematic depth, and its vibrant contrasting characters across the movements mark a significant development in his compositional journey. Yet, it still remains vastly underperformed.

Melikian, a violinist and scholar, has dedicated herself to advocating for Babadjanian’s legacy for nearly 15 years. Having performed his music all over the world, including on the stage of Carnegie Hall, she defended the first comprehensive dissertation about the composer, written in English, in 2019 at McGill University. In 2024, she continued her scholarly work by publishing the first monograph on the composer in English. Since then, Dr. Melikian has presented her book, Arno Babadjanian: An Armenian Beat in Soviet Time (Newmag Publishing House), in more than 20 live and online presentations, including at Stanford University, with NAASR in conjunction with Harvard University, UCLA, the University of Michigan, the Tekeyan Cultural Association, AGBU AVC, and the American University of Armenia. She has also held residencies at Lynn University and Concordia College while concurrently giving recitals highlighting Babadjanian’s chamber music.

As the French version of the book is in process, Dr. Melikian remains fully committed to her performing mission.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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