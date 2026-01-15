‘Zabel in Exile’ Revives Yessayan’s Brave Message on Stage

By Lisa Gulesserian
BOSTON — While writer and activist Zabel Yessayan had been relegated to obscurity for decades after her disappearance under murky circumstances in 1942 after her repatriation to Soviet Armenia, a new play titled “Zabel in Exile” resurrects her on stage with powerful, humorous and touching scenes of Yessayan’s past and excerpts of her written work.
Written by R.N. Sandberg and sponsored by Judith Saryan and Victor Zarougian, “Zabel in Exile” offers a fresh perspective on Yessayan’s life that imagines aspects of the past in ways that resonate in the present for all Armenians.
The play will be staged at the Boston Playwrights’ Theatre starting on February 19 and will run through March 8.
The play centers on the character Zabel as she awaits execution in a Soviet prison cell in 1937. Zabel remembers her life’s major moments of resistance in classrooms, state hospitals, the Ottoman Empire and the Soviet Union. The play’s non-linear vignettes shed light on the events that she experienced and the places in which she lived.
Even Armenian audiences familiar with Yessayan’s life and times can learn something new by watching the play. As Saryan admits, “We know the stories that she’s been through: the massacres, the genocide, the Soviet Union, the [Stalinist] purges. We know these stories, but to actually learn about someone who experienced a huge swath of this very tumultuous time and who came out with so much energy, vigor, hope, and a willingness to come face to face with her monsters…I think that Armenians would feel very proud.”