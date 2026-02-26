Third Annual Kerr Family Lecture to Take Place on March 12 at UCLA

LOS ANGELES — The UCLA Promise Armenian Institute (PAI) announced recently that the third annual Kerr Family Endowed Lecture, titled “Rev. Dikran Antreasian: A Leader of the Musa Dagh Resistance to the Armenian Genocide” will be delivered by Prof. Vahram L. Shemmassian, director of the Armenian Studies Program at California State University, Northridge, with introductory remarks and context provided by Dr. Rouben Adalian, director of the Armenian National Institute (ANI) in Washington, DC. This event will take place on Thursday, March 12, at 7 p.m. (Pacific Time) at the Founders’ Room of the UCLA James West Alumni Center.

This lecture will explore the life and work of Rev. Dikran Antreasian, an Evangelical pastor and one of the leaders of the Musa Dagh resistance to the Armenian Genocide, whose contributions to the survival of thousands of people from Musa Dagh/Musa Ler in 1915 has been under-appreciated. Dr. Shemmassian will deliver a presentation on Antreasian’s meritorious life, including his role as the Chairman of the General Administrative Body during the Musa Dagh resistance, his efforts in seeking help from Allied governments and generating aid and funds for refugees, his role as a pastor in caring for his community in the refugee camp near Port Said, Egypt, and the publication of his participant observer account of the resistance, which is considered the most objective and balanced rendition of what transpired in Musa Dagh in 1915.

This event is co-sponsored by the Ararat-Eskijian Museum (AEM), the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), Haigazian University, and the UCLA Center for Near Eastern Studies.

Pre-registration is required for this event. To register for in-person attendance, visit the event webpage at bit.ly/kerrfamilylecture2026.

The Kerr Family Lectureship was created by the UCLA Promise Armenian Institute and the Kerr Family with the aim of amplifying the stories of heroes and heroines who dedicated themselves to providing humanitarian support for victims and survivors of violence and mass atrocities in times of crisis.