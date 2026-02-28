Obituary: Dr. Mary Alani

CHICAGO — With heavy hearts, the Alani family announces the passing of Dr. Mary Alani on February 10, in Chicago, IL.

Mary was born on March 6, 1936, in Iraq, to Victoria and Khatchik Michaelian. She met her husband, Dr Hashim Alani, in medical school in Baghdad; he fondly recalled her as the most beautiful girl in their class. Together, they began their careers with a clinic in Kirkuk and had two daughters, Raghad and Suzanne.

During the rise of political tensions in Iraq, Mary showed extraordinary courage during a time of countless political arrests by visiting her husband daily and taking care that he would make it out alive.

After leaving Iraq, the family lived in Bradford, England, where both Mary and Hashim requalified for medical licensure. It was there they welcomed the birth of their third daughter, Anaheed, while anxiously waiting for their older daughters to arrive safely with Mary’s mother, Victoria (Sarafian) Michaelian.

Upon arriving in the United States, Mary built an impressive career with Beaumont Hospital in Detroit, Michigan, and started her own private clinic. She devoted herself to her work and to her family, helping many gains access to education and a new start, and personally facilitating the immigration of her mother, sister, and brother to the United States.

A fierce and independent woman, ahead of her time, Mary was a trusted medical professional who led her private practice until retirement. Deeply proud of her Armenian heritage and faith, she carried its strength, dignity, and resilience throughout her life as a Parish Council member at St. John’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Southfield, Michigan. She and Hashim visited the Armenian city of Gyumri yearly, performing life-saving surgeries and delivering medical equipment that was otherwise inaccessible.