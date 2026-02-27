  TOP STORIES WEEK   09
 

Pegasus: The Orchestra conductor Karen Hakobyan
Arts & CultureCommunity

Pegasus: The Orchestra Makes Debut at St. Vartan Cathedral

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
66
0

NEW YORK — Pegasus: The Orchestra will make its debut at St. Vartan Cathedral on Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m., in a program titled “Armenian Voices, American Rhapsody.” The concert is presented by the Cultural Committee of St. Vartan Cathedral, under the auspices of Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate.

Under the direction of Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Karén Hakobyan, the evening reflects a deeply personal artistic journey.

Born in Armenia and now based in New York, Hakobyan has shaped Pegasus around flexibility, clarity, and carefully curated programming.

For this debut, every work on the program is heard in a new version crafted by Hakobyan for Pegasus’s eighteen-member ensemble, curated specifically for this concert. The program opens with selections from Komitas’s Armenian Dances, performed by guest pianist Kiron Atom Tellian, alongside orchestral arrangements of Komitas by Hakobyan that illuminate Armenia’s most revered musical voice through a contemporary and intimate orchestral lens.

Sergey Antonov

Cellist Sergey Antonov, Pegasus Artist in Residence, joins the orchestra for Saint-Saëns’s Cello Concerto No. 1 and Arutunian’s Impromptu, followed by Rachmaninoff’s Vocalise.

“It is always a pleasure to collaborate with Pegasus as Artist in Residence,” Antonov said. “I am especially thrilled to bring Saint-Saëns’s Cello Concerto to life in Karén Hakobyan’s new arrangement, which reveals fresh color and clarity in this beloved gem. Working with an ensemble so responsive and artistically committed makes the experience all the more meaningful,” said Antonov.

The concert concludes with Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, performed and conducted by Hakobyan. Rather than presenting the work as a stylistic contrast, Hakobyan views it as an extension of his dual cultural identity.

Rhapsody in Blue represents the American chapter of my journey,” he said. “This program is about identity — about carrying Armenian musical consciousness into every space I inhabit.”

St. Vartan Cathedral is located at 300 East 34th Street, New York. Tickets: $40, with ages 12 and under free. For more information or tickets, visit https://givebutter.com/pegasus-concert

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
