Aurora Humanitarian Foundation Deplores Vardanyan Conviction

NEW YORK — This week the Aurora Humanitarian Foundation and its CEO Armine Afeyan released a statement deploring the conviction of co-founder Ruben Vardanyan.

“We strongly condemn the unjust conviction and 20-year prison sentence imposed on Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Co-Founder Ruben Vardanyan. We call for Ruben’s immediate release and urge the international community to stand firm in defending the principles of justice, human rights, and due process,” the statement noted.

“The charges against Ruben, tied to his humanitarian work in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), represent a troubling disregard for fundamental human rights. For decades, Ruben has been a tireless advocate for education, humanitarian aid, and social progress, dedicating his life to strengthening communities and advancing human dignity. His co-founding of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative in 2015 was a testament to his unwavering commitment to honoring those who risk their lives to protect others. This verdict, delivered by a military court in Azerbaijan, is not only a profound injustice but also a painful moment for his family, who have endured immense hardship throughout this ordeal. Our thoughts are with his wife, children, and grandchild, who continue to show remarkable strength in the face of such adversity,” the statement continued.