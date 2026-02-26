First-Ever Palestinian Ambassador Visits Armenia

YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia) — The first ever Palestinian Ambassador to Armenia, Isa Kassisieni, presented his credentials to Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan on February 24.

The Armenian president congratulated his counterpart on assuming this position and wished him success in his diplomatic service.

“You are the first [Palestinian] ambassador [to Armenia], and this is another historic event. I am confident that in this status, our relations will have new development trends, and together we will seek ways and opportunities that will enable us to contribute to a way out of the current situation. This concerns both the establishment of peace in Palestine and, of course, the establishment of lasting peace in Armenia and our region,” he said.

Kassisieni expressed gratitude for the reception and well wishes. “I will make every effort to strengthen bilateral relations between Armenia and Palestine in all fields, especially in the fields of culture, education and healthcare. I hope that everything will be very good for Armenia and Palestine in the near future,” he added.

During the subsequent meeting, the avenues for developing and promoting cooperation between Armenia and Palestine were discussed, emphasizing the intensification of political dialogue and the expansion of cooperation in various fields. In particular, the opportunities for exchanging experience in the humanitarian sphere were touched upon. In this context, the president stressed Armenia’s readiness to provide the necessary assistance to Palestine, taking into account Armenia’s accumulated experience and developed capabilities in humanitarian issues.