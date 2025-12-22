Watertown’s Armenian Museum Presents Blockbuster Gorky Exhibition

Opening Night

The evening started with a small reception for lenders of artworks and special donors. A little later, as guests already arrived and had a chance to see the exhibition, a larger reception took place upstairs on the third floor of the museum, where multitalented musician Haig Hovsepian inspired guests with his saxophone performance during a reception on the museum’s third floor.

Museum director Jason Sohigian welcomed guests to the exhibition there and acknowledged members present from the museum’s board of trustees, lenders and staff, as well as Theriault, the curator of the exhibition. Sohigian declared that the exhibition was more than two years in the works and “it was a real leap of faith for our museum.”

Development Director Sarah E. Hayes thanked those present for becoming members and showing their support, and encouraged people to keep coming back to the exhibition and get others to see it too. Arshile Gorky Foundation Managing Director Parker Field expressed his thanks as well to all those involved in the exhibition.

Michele M. Kolligian, president of the museum, took the microphone and recognized many of the behind-the-scenes people, including Collections Curator Gary Lind-Sinanian. She recalled the memory of his wife, Susan, formerly the textile curator/conservator at the museum, who sadly passed away this year. Kolligian also introduced a new member of the museum board, Yelena Ambartsumian, and noted the presence of representatives of the Museum of Fine Arts of Boston.

Kolligian recalled an interesting coincidence in her life with regard to Gorky. As a young girl, her mother took her family to visit her mother’s elder sister in Chicago. One of the latter’s girlfriends was a woman named Vartoosh with her son named Karlen [Mooradian]. At the time, Kolligian only knew that Vartoosh’s brother was a man named Gorky but didn’t know much else about him. She only later learned about Gorky’s accomplishments.

The Preparation of the Exhibition

A few days after the inaugural evening, Sohigian related that the idea of the exhibition came when Watertown resident Jack Dargon approached the museum in 2023 to honor Gorky’s Watertown roots. Sohigian said that he himself had thought about doing this since the two-family house Gorky lived in remains standing on Dexter Avenue. The city and a number of partners, including the Mosesian Center for the Arts and the Arshile Gorky Foundation, quickly got involved.

As part of the plan for “100 Years of Arshile Gorky,” aside from this exhibition, the city council announced an Arshile Gorky Day, installed plaques in front of the two houses where he lived, a mural project was completed and the Mosesian Center held two events.

After the 2022 exhibition of the collection of Jack Quinn and Joan Agajanian Quinn in the museum, several more exhibits were mounted of modern art. Sohigian said that the JHM Charitable Foundation, which was supporting the museum, encouraged a focus on contemporary art as a way of bringing new people into the museum, and to complement the existing exhibits of artifacts from earlier periods of Armenian history on the first and second floor galleries. Consequently, the foundation as well as the museum’s own president and board of trustees were enthusiastic about the Gorky project.

Artworks were obtained from 15 lenders and three works were donated to the Armenian Museum. All this, Sohigian said, was largely driven by Hayes, who was supported by Theriault as curator, Field from the Arshile Gorky Foundation, and various art collectors, including the new museum trustee Ambartsumian. Theriault then wove a compelling narrative around the 26 works to be displayed, Sohigian said.

Kolligian in turn concluded, “As the first Armenian museum to host an exhibition of Arshile Gorky’s work, we are honored to share this remarkable collection with our members and visitors to the Museum. Gorky’s life and art reflect resilience, creativity, and the enduring power of community. This exhibition celebrates his extraordinary contributions to modern art and offers us an intimate look at the relationships and experiences that shaped him and his art. The entire Museum organization is filled with deep pride and excitement in being given the opportunity to present these rarely seen works and to invite visitors to engage with Gorky’s story in a meaningful way. We extend our profound gratitude to the JHM Charitable Foundation for their sponsorship of this very special exhibition, and for their continued support of our mission.”

“It is our hope,” she added, “that visitors — from near and far — feel how delicately and intentionally Gorky’s life and art were woven together in ‘Redrawing Community and Connections,’ and how his vision continues to foster dialogue, connection, and shared understanding.”

The exhibition runs from December 12 to April 26, 2026. See armenianmuseum.org/arshile-gorky for more information.