  TOP STORIES WEEK   21
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
21

Week

Latest articles of the week
Prof. Paul Davis, left, with photographer Ken Martin
Arts & CultureCommunity

Photographer Ken Martin Speaks at Worcester Holy Trinity Church Men’s Club

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
85
0

WORCESTER — Armenian Mirror-Spectator contributor, photographer and teacher Ken Martin on May 8 spoke about his long-form documentary project titled “Armenian-Americans, American-Armenians: A Search for Identity & Meaning in Diaspora.”

A native of Worcester, he also presented a brief history of the origin of Armenian immigration to the first Armenian colony in America.  Ken showed family photos, documents and ephemera as part of the narrative of settlement.

His own family played a role beginning in 1892, establishing themselves in business, education and religion in the city and yet maintained connections to their homeland. Later, Martin presented his own photography from Worcester days and beyond, including many international personalities and locations he has photographed throughout his career.

Martin  spoke about his first photography classes taken at Worcester State University with Prof. Paul Davis in the 1970s, also a Worcester Armenian, when suddenly a voice from the audience called out that Davis was present. To grand applause the student and the professor were reunited after 50 years!

 

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: photography
People: Ken Martin
SHARE
Previous Armenian Genocide Commemoration Takes Place in Providence, R.I. with Prof. Henry C. Theriault and Ani Avetyan
Next Aliyev: Armenia Will Eventually Accept Azerbaijan’s Conditions
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.