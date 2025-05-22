Photographer Ken Martin Speaks at Worcester Holy Trinity Church Men’s Club

WORCESTER — Armenian Mirror-Spectator contributor, photographer and teacher Ken Martin on May 8 spoke about his long-form documentary project titled “Armenian-Americans, American-Armenians: A Search for Identity & Meaning in Diaspora.”

A native of Worcester, he also presented a brief history of the origin of Armenian immigration to the first Armenian colony in America. Ken showed family photos, documents and ephemera as part of the narrative of settlement.

His own family played a role beginning in 1892, establishing themselves in business, education and religion in the city and yet maintained connections to their homeland. Later, Martin presented his own photography from Worcester days and beyond, including many international personalities and locations he has photographed throughout his career.

Martin spoke about his first photography classes taken at Worcester State University with Prof. Paul Davis in the 1970s, also a Worcester Armenian, when suddenly a voice from the audience called out that Davis was present. To grand applause the student and the professor were reunited after 50 years!