Artsakh’s former Prime Minister Artak Beglaryan, left, with Rep. Christopher Smith
Armenia & KarabakhInternationalVideos

Congressional Hearing Showcases Azerbaijan’s Outrageous Human Rights Record

by
Haykaram Nahapetyan
20
0

WASHINGTON — The Congressional Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission held a hearing called Human Rights in Azerbaijan since the COP 29 UN Climate Change Conference on April.

Rep. Christopher Smith (R-N.J.), the co-chairman of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the Congress, began by presenting several pieces of evidence of growing oppression against reporters in the lead-up to and following the COP29 climate change conference in Azerbaijan. “Meydan TV reported in February a total of 357 political prisoners in Azerbaijan,” noted Smith, referring to an opposition Azeri Internet source and adding that this figure represents a significant increase in recent years. One of the detainees had worked for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which is funded by the United States. “I hope the executive branch recognizes that the US government owes this man the same vigor and seriousness of effort to secure his release that we show for US citizens in similar circumstances,” added the congressman.

Rep. Christopher Smith

The panel featured four speakers: Artak Beglaryan, the former prime minister and ombudsman of Artsakh, Jared Genser, unjustly detained Rouben Vardanyan’s American lawyer, Miriam Lanskoy, senior director for Russia and Eurasia at the National Endowment for Democracy, and Andrea Parsow, the executive director of Freedom Now.

Artak Beglaryan, left, with Jared Genser

“I have come before you not only as a human rights defender, but also as a survivor of a people who in 21st century have faced complete eradication of their history and their culture in their own homeland” noted Beglaryan at the start of his statement. He suggested imposing targeted sanctions like travel bans or asset freezes against those Azeri officials who were responsible for the atrocities. “Stop any kind of any military supplies to Azerbaijan and condition any assistance to Baku until measurable human rights improvement, including the release of the Armenian hostages,” he added.

Beglaryan highlighted the right of the people of Artsakh to return to their lands and pointed out that after destruction of the Armenian presence in Artsakh, Aliyev’s regime is threatening the sovereign land of the Republic of Armenia with new atrocities and territorial occupation. He referred to investigations by Freedom House and the International Association of Genocide Scholars, which assessed the attacks against Armenians as ethnic cleansing and genocide.

Genser, citing other notable international organizations, added, “According to Freedom House’s 2025 report on political freedoms, Azerbaijan received a total score of 7 out of 100, placing it between Afghanistan and Belarus.”

“It has been more than 18 months since my client Ruben Vardanyan, a devout Armenian Christian and respected philanthropist and businessman, was detained by Azerbaijan. His actual crime? Simply advocating for the dignity and the rights of self-determination of the Armenian Christian people of Nagorno Karabakh, a region that Armenians call Artsakh,” added the lawyer.

Per Genser, the nearly 40 outrageous fabrications by the court of Azerbaijan might result in life in prison for Vardanyan. “Ruben has been repeatedly denied his access to the Bible,” underscored the attorney, whose meetings with Vardanyan have also been constrained by Baku. He reminded about President Donald Trump’s social media posting prior to the elections, that if elected he would stand with the persecuted Armenian Christians.

But dictators never release prisoners because they are asked to do so, but only when they have to, reminded the lawyer at the end of his speech. Rep. Smith echoed this when he said, “Rouben couldn’t have a more effective advocate than you.”

Azerbaijan, Egypt and the UAE hosted the COP Climate Change international conferences respectively in 2024, 2023 and 2022. Lanskoy, one of the key participants in the Human Rights in Azerbaijan Since COP29 hearing at the Human Rights Commission of Congress, noted that there have been three consecutive COP conferences held in non-democratic societies.

Luca Volontè, an Italian politician and member of PACE (the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe), was sentenced to four years in prison by the Court of Milan for accepting bribes from Azerbaijan, recalled Lanskoy. She warned of a “sophisticated set of diplomatic tactics to deflect international criticism of its kleptocratic and repressive system” employed by the authorities in Baku.

Expanding on what is commonly known as “caviar diplomacy,” Lanskoy explained that Baku has become highly sophisticated at offering gifts and favors to foreign officials to influence international policy. Similar investigations into Azerbaijan’s corrupt activities within PACE contributed to Baku losing its seat in the organization.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
The event marked the second appearance of Andrea Prasow, director of Freedom Now, before the Human Rights Commission. In September 2024, two months before COP29, she warned at a similar hearing of escalating reprisals against Azerbaijani human rights activists. However, the situation has not improved since COP29.

The accompanying video below includes excerpts from the conference, combining footage from the Helsinki Commission’s webcast and recordings by the video correspondent of this newspaper.

