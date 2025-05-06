110th Anniversary of Genocide Commemorated at the Massachusetts State House

Both recipients thanked the Keverian family for the scholarships.

Cantwell, who now serves as Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey’s state director, read a message from the scheduled keynote speaker Markey, who could not participate in person because he had left for the funeral of Pope Francis. Markey after speaking about the Genocide, called the unprovoked Azerbaijani attacks on Karabakh (Artsakh) and the displacement of its Armenian population a continuation of the very genocide being remembered in the State House.

Markey wrote that he went to COP29 (the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) last year in Baku and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all Armenian political prisoners and the safe return of all ethnic Armenian civilians (to their homes). Markey in his statement reaffirmed Artsakh’s right of self-determination under international protection and called for sanctions on those in Azerbaijan responsible for human rights abuses and war crimes.

Djerejian Calls for Strengthening Culture, Identity and Armenian Nation

Brownsberger introduced keynote speaker Amb. Edward P. Djerejian, who has served in the Foreign Service of eight US administrations, from John F. Kennedy to William J. Clinton. Among his many positions, he was Deputy Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern and South Asian Affairs (1986-1988). Djerejian served both President Reagan and President Bush as US Ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic (1988-1991). He then served under President Bush and President Clinton as Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs (1991-1993). He was appointed by President Clinton as United States Ambassador to Israel (1993-1994).

Following his almost 30-year tenure as founding director of Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy (1994 to 2022), Djerejian joined Harvard Kennedy School’s Middle East Initiative as a residential Senior Fellow. He is also the author of several books, including Danger and Opportunity: An American Ambassador’s Journey through the Middle East (2009).

Djerejian said that his career in foreign service was directly connected to the Armenian Genocide. He and his brother were born in New York as the children of genocide survivors. In his high school years, he said that he realized that the survival of his family was a gift of life and he wished to repay the United States, which gave safe haven to his parents and so many other Armenians, by serving it abroad and representing all the principles of democracy and human rights that the US is so fond of.

He said in his opinion the best way to commemorate the Armenian Genocide is to move from victimhood to action. By that, he said, he meant how the Armenian survivors can advance and strengthen the Armenian identity, culture and religion, and the Armenian nation as Americans of Armenian origin. Armenians in the diaspora, he continued, have the responsibility and obligation to formulate a vision and a strategic approach that supports an Armenia living in peace and security with all its neighbors.

Diaspora policy must align with the interests of the Republic of Armenia as, he declared, the latter remains the best hope for preserving Armenian language, culture and statehood. Armenian sovereignty and security can be strengthened with a democratic Armenia governed by rule of law, Djerejian said, while diasporan Armenians should join to help it.

In this collaboration, transparency and respect of mutual interests are essential. Djerejian specified that “namely, the Armenian government does not govern the diaspora, and the diaspora does not govern the Armenian government, but our goals are the same.”

In foreign policy, Djerejian expounded that Armenia’s potential must be leveraged to become a cultural economic and technological hub in the South Caucasus, a bridge between different areas. He stressed that Armenia must prioritize normalization of relations with its neighbors to minimize the threat to its existence, reduce dependence on foreign powers and secure stable borders. A just and durable peace agreement with Azerbaijan, and normalizing relations with Turkey, are critical to Armenia’s survival. Territorial and other disputes must be resolved through diplomacy, he declared, and not coercion and aggression. Diaspora and Armenia must work together to address the plight of the refugees from Artsakh, Djerejian said, and liberate the political prisoners who are unjustly incarcerated in Baku.

Djerejian urged a sober, self-critical approach to avoid geopolitical and moral existential crises, stating: “Armenians must avoid revenge-driven maximalist demands and support regional peace, stability and cooperation. We need to conduct diplomacy that is underpinned by a coherent strategy and informed by a nuanced understanding of the geopolitical landscape. This is indispensable. The South Caucasus today are in a very vulnerable position.” In other words, he deemed effective statecraft, leadership, governance and post-conflict stabilization critical for Armenia’s future.

“And when we make our case in Washington as Armenian Americans,” Djerejian said, “the first words out of our mouths — be it a Democratic or a Republican administration — are not underscoring the ills we are undergoing, but stating upfront, we believe it is in the national security interests of the United States for this administration to support Armenia,” after which Armenians must underscore what those national interests are that bring the United States and Armenia together in common goals.

Musical Program and Closing

Rogers introduced Dr. Marina Margarian, pianist, composer and educator, who is the founder and director of the Do Re Mi School of Music and the organist and music director at Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church. She performed her composition Artsakh as well as a short medley of music by Komitas.

Muradian gave closing remarks, recognizing the presence of leaders of the Knights and Daughters of Vartan Avak Sbarabed Hunan Arshakian and Avak Dirouhie Nancy Berberian Thompson. He called for action to stand up against hatred and injustice, inspired by the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide. This was followed by an order of intercessory prayer performed by the Armenian clergy present, and an informal reception at the Great Hall of Flags with food from Arsenal Catering.