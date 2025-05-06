  TOP STORIES WEEK   19
 

Scouts bearing flags (photo David Medzorian)
Armenian GenocideCommunity

110th Anniversary of Genocide Commemorated at the Massachusetts State House

by
Aram Arkun
49
0

BOSTON — The 110th anniversary commemoration of the Armenian Genocide took place in the Chamber of the House of Representatives of the State House on Friday, April 25.

Scouts prepare to enter the State House chambers with their flags (photo Ken Martin)

Master of ceremonies state Rep. David Muradian (of the 9th Worcester District) invited Very Rev. Hrant Tahanian, pastor of St. Stephen’s Armenian Church to offer the invocation. Muradian gave a welcome address following the pledge of allegiance and singing of the American and Armenian national anthems by the children of St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School and Erebuni Armenian School.

Very Rev. Fr. Hrant Tahanian (photo David Medzorian)

Muradian stressed the importance of both honoring the victims of the Genocide and fighting for justice and recognition. He also expressed regrets that Mary Vartanian, a Genocide survivor turning 111 this August, was feeling under the weather and unable to be present, but hoped that she would join the State House commemoration the next year.

Rep. David Muradian (photo David Medzorian)

Rep. Dave Rogers (24th Middlesex County District) recognized the guests, elected officials and human rights groups present, including Rep. Joe McGonagle, Rep. Priscila Sousa, Rep. Mike Soder, former Rep. Rachel Kaprielian, former representative and current Middlesex County Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian, former Rep. James Cantwell, former Governor’s Councilor Marilyn Devaney, Didier Moise, the president of Belmont against Racism and Cindy Rowe, the president and CEO of the Jewish Alliance for Law and Social Action.

Rep. David Rogers (photo David Medzorian)

Rep. Steven Owens (29th Middlesex District), wearing a tie with the colors of the Armenian flag, read the proclamation of Gov. Maura Healey of Massachusetts designating April 24, 2025, as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

Rep. Steve Owens (photo David Medzorian)

State Sen. Will Brownsberger, the president pro tempore of the Senate, presented joint resolutions commemorating the achievements of the Armenian-American community of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the Armenian Heritage Foundation, the Friends of Armenian Heritage Park, and Kaprielian and Koutoujian.

Sen. Will Brownsberger (photo David Medzorian)

Keverian Scholarship and Sen. Markey’s Message

Owens invited George Keverian to present the Honorable Speaker George Keverian Public Service Scholarships on behalf of the Keverian family. Keverian related how his great-grandfather’s family managed to survive the Armenian Genocide thanks to the assistance of a close Turkish farmer friend, who smuggled them from Aintab to Aleppo. When guards discovered what this farmer had done on his return home, they shot him in the head. The surviving Keverians owed their lives to the selfless act of a friend.

George Keverian (photo David Medzorian)

Keverian said that today the family could be considered refugees or even illegal immigrants. When we read about so-called illegal immigrants being rounded up and sent away, we should remember, he stressed, that many of us survived because people helped.

Keverian then declared that his uncle and namesake, a former Speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives (1985-1991) also had that kind of unshakeable moral courage. He gave the Republican caucus a voice in the legislative process, as he believed that democracy only works when everyone is heard and people come before politics. Keverian rhetorically asked the audience, “Is this imaginable today in our country?”

Students from St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School and Erebuni Armenian School sing anthems conducted by Maro Arakelian (photo Jirair Hovsepian)

He quietly stepped up to help people in trouble, without any desire for publicity or acclaim. Keverian gave two examples. Once his uncle saw a man in Logan Airport who had missed the last bus home to New Hampshire and he went several hours out of his way to drive him home. Another time, he saw a woman and her two young children sitting on the curb outside his favorite Dunkin’ Donuts on Revere Beach Parkway who were cold and homeless. He didn’t take them to a shelter. He brought them to his own home, where they lived with him for months until he could find housing for them.

Keverian then said that in the spirit of that farmer who gave his life to save his friend’s children, he would present two $5,000 scholarships. The first went to Peter Cerda Koutoujian, a political science major at Bridgewater State University who is a 2025 Dean’s List honoree, a 2024 AmeriCorps member and an intern with the Armenian Assembly Terjenian-Thomas program in Washington. The second went to Trévon “Tré” Carrington, a standout student at Everett High School, the city the former speaker loved, with a 4.0 GPA. Carrington gives back to his community through food pantries, clothing drives, city events and church outreach, including Zion’s Community-in-Unity Block Party and the annual Thanksgiving dinner that serves over 900 people.

Keverian Scholarship recipients Peter C. Koutoujian, far left, and Trévon “Tré” Carrington shake hands with Rep. Steve Owens and to his right, Rep. David Muradian, as George Keverian, far right, observes (photo Jirair Hovsepian)

Both recipients thanked the Keverian family for the scholarships.

Proud father Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian photographs his son, Peter C. Koutoujian, receiving the Keverian Scholarship (photo David Medzorian)

Cantwell, who now serves as Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey’s state director, read a message from the scheduled keynote speaker Markey, who could not participate in person because he had left for the funeral of Pope Francis. Markey after speaking about the Genocide, called the unprovoked Azerbaijani attacks on Karabakh (Artsakh) and the displacement of its Armenian population a continuation of the very genocide being remembered in the State House.

Former Rep. James Cantwell, now State Director for Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey (photo David Medzorian)

Markey wrote that he went to COP29 (the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) last year in Baku and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all Armenian political prisoners and the safe return of all ethnic Armenian civilians (to their homes). Markey in his statement reaffirmed Artsakh’s right of self-determination under international protection and called for sanctions on those in Azerbaijan responsible for human rights abuses and war crimes.

Djerejian Calls for Strengthening Culture, Identity and Armenian Nation

Brownsberger introduced keynote speaker Amb. Edward P. Djerejian, who has served in the Foreign Service of eight US administrations, from John F. Kennedy to William J. Clinton. Among his many positions, he was Deputy Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern and South Asian Affairs (1986-1988). Djerejian served both President Reagan and President Bush as US Ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic (1988-1991). He then served under President Bush and President Clinton as Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs (1991-1993).  He was appointed by President Clinton as United States Ambassador to Israel (1993-1994).

Amb. Edward Djerejian (photo Ken Martin)

Following his almost 30-year tenure as founding director of Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy (1994 to 2022), Djerejian joined Harvard Kennedy School’s Middle East Initiative as a residential Senior Fellow. He is also the author of several books, including Danger and Opportunity: An American Ambassador’s Journey through the Middle East (2009).

Djerejian said that his career in foreign service was directly connected to the Armenian Genocide. He and his brother were born in New York as the children of genocide survivors. In his high school years, he said that he realized that the survival of his family was a gift of life and he wished to repay the United States, which gave safe haven to his parents and so many other Armenians, by serving it abroad and representing all the principles of democracy and human rights that the US is so fond of.

Amb. Edward Djerejian (photo David Medzorian)

He said in his opinion the best way to commemorate the Armenian Genocide is to move from victimhood to action. By that, he said, he meant how the Armenian survivors can advance and strengthen the Armenian identity, culture and religion, and the Armenian nation as Americans of Armenian origin. Armenians in the diaspora, he continued, have the responsibility and obligation to formulate a vision and a strategic approach that supports an Armenia living in peace and security with all its neighbors.

Diaspora policy must align with the interests of the Republic of Armenia as, he declared, the latter remains the best hope for preserving Armenian language, culture and statehood. Armenian sovereignty and security can be strengthened with a democratic Armenia governed by rule of law, Djerejian said, while diasporan Armenians should join to help it.

In this collaboration, transparency and respect of mutual interests are essential. Djerejian specified that “namely, the Armenian government does not govern the diaspora, and the diaspora does not govern the Armenian government, but our goals are the same.”

In foreign policy, Djerejian expounded that Armenia’s potential must be leveraged to become a cultural economic and technological hub in the South Caucasus, a bridge between different areas. He stressed that Armenia must prioritize normalization of relations with its neighbors to minimize the threat to its existence, reduce dependence on foreign powers and secure stable borders. A just and durable peace agreement with Azerbaijan, and normalizing relations with Turkey, are critical to Armenia’s survival. Territorial and other disputes must be resolved through diplomacy, he declared, and not coercion and aggression. Diaspora and Armenia must work together to address the plight of the refugees from Artsakh, Djerejian said, and liberate the political prisoners who are unjustly incarcerated in Baku.

Djerejian urged a sober, self-critical approach to avoid geopolitical and moral existential crises, stating: “Armenians must avoid revenge-driven maximalist demands and support regional peace, stability and cooperation. We need to conduct diplomacy that is underpinned by a coherent strategy and informed by a nuanced understanding of the geopolitical landscape. This is indispensable. The South Caucasus today are in a very vulnerable position.” In other words, he deemed effective statecraft, leadership, governance and post-conflict stabilization critical for Armenia’s future.

“And when we make our case in Washington as Armenian Americans,” Djerejian said, “the first words out of our mouths — be it a Democratic or a Republican administration — are not underscoring the ills we are undergoing, but stating upfront, we believe it is in the national security interests of the United States for this administration to support Armenia,” after which Armenians must underscore what those national interests are that bring the United States and Armenia together in common goals.

Musical Program and Closing

Dr. Marina Margarian (photo David Medzorian)

Rogers introduced Dr. Marina Margarian, pianist, composer and educator, who is the founder and director of the Do Re Mi School of Music and the organist and music director at Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church. She performed her composition Artsakh as well as a short medley of music by Komitas.

From left, Rep. Steve Owens, Rep. David Medzorian, and Sen. Will Brownsberger during the US Pledge of Allegiance (photo David Medzorian)

Muradian gave closing remarks, recognizing the presence of leaders of the Knights and Daughters of Vartan Avak Sbarabed Hunan Arshakian and Avak Dirouhie Nancy Berberian Thompson. He called for action to stand up against hatred and injustice, inspired by the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide. This was followed by an order of intercessory prayer performed by the Armenian clergy present, and an informal reception at the Great Hall of Flags with food from Arsenal Catering.

Armenian clergy praying at the State House (photo Jirair Hovsepian)

