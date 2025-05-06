110th Anniversary of Genocide Commemorated at the Massachusetts State House

BOSTON — The 110th anniversary commemoration of the Armenian Genocide took place in the Chamber of the House of Representatives of the State House on Friday, April 25.
Master of ceremonies state Rep. David Muradian (of the 9th Worcester District) invited Very Rev. Hrant Tahanian, pastor of St. Stephen’s Armenian Church to offer the invocation. Muradian gave a welcome address following the pledge of allegiance and singing of the American and Armenian national anthems by the children of St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School and Erebuni Armenian School.
Muradian stressed the importance of both honoring the victims of the Genocide and fighting for justice and recognition. He also expressed regrets that Mary Vartanian, a Genocide survivor turning 111 this August, was feeling under the weather and unable to be present, but hoped that she would join the State House commemoration the next year.
Rep. Dave Rogers (24th Middlesex County District) recognized the guests, elected officials and human rights groups present, including Rep. Joe McGonagle, Rep. Priscila Sousa, Rep. Mike Soder, former Rep. Rachel Kaprielian, former representative and current Middlesex County Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian, former Rep. James Cantwell, former Governor’s Councilor Marilyn Devaney, Didier Moise, the president of Belmont against Racism and Cindy Rowe, the president and CEO of the Jewish Alliance for Law and Social Action.
Rep. Steven Owens (29th Middlesex District), wearing a tie with the colors of the Armenian flag, read the proclamation of Gov. Maura Healey of Massachusetts designating April 24, 2025, as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.
State Sen. Will Brownsberger, the president pro tempore of the Senate, presented joint resolutions commemorating the achievements of the Armenian-American community of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the Armenian Heritage Foundation, the Friends of Armenian Heritage Park, and Kaprielian and Koutoujian.