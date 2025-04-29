  TOP STORIES WEEK   18
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
18

Week

Latest articles of the week
Members of the clergy and the public at the Armenian Genocide Museum and Memorial (Tsitsernakaberd)
Armenia & KarabakhArmenian Genocide

Pashinyan Issues Carefully-Worded Statement on Armenian Genocide Anniversary

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
55
0

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan again did not explicitly condemn the masterminds and perpetrators of the 1915 Armenian genocide in Ottoman Turkey as Armenia marked its 110th anniversary on Thursday, April 24.

Torchlight procession from Republic Square to the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex, commemorating the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide took place in Yerevan, Armenia

Tens of thousands of people marched to the Tsitsernakaberd memorial in Yerevan to commemorate the genocide victims. The daylong procession followed an official wreath-laying ceremony at the hilltop memorial led by Pashinyan, parliament speaker Alen Simonyan and President Vahagn Khachaturyan.

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II at the Armenian Genocide Museum and Memorial (Tsitsernakaberd)

Catholicos Karekin II, the supreme head of the Armenian Apostolic Church increasingly at odds with Pashinyan’s government, was again excluded from the annual ceremony. Karekin and other top clergymen held a prayer service at Tsitsernakaberd later in the morning.

Members of the military bring in floral arrangements to the Armenian Genocide Museum and Memorial (Tsitsernakaberd)

The genocide began with mass arrests on April 24, 1915 of Armenian intellectuals and activists in Constantinople. An estimated 1.5 million Armenian subjects of the Ottoman Empire were massacred or starved to death in the following months and years. About three dozen nations, including Russia, France, Germany and the United States, have recognized the genocide.

From left, President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Speaker Alen Simonyan at the Armenian Genocide Museum and Memorial (Tsitsernakaberd)

“Today we remember the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide, who fell victim to the massacres and mass deportations that raged since 1915,” Pashinyan said in a statement issued on the occasion.

In contrast with his past statements, Pashinyan did not mention the regime of the so-called Young Turks that ruled the crumbling empire during that time. He also continued to put the emphasis on the Armenian phrase “Meds Yeghern” (Great Crime), rather than the term “genocide,” in reference to the events of 1915.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Pashinyan used the occasion to promote his policy towards Turkey and Azerbaijan, saying that Armenia should “survive the tragedy of Meds Yeghern” with “delimited and demarcated borders” and “normalized relations with neighbors.”

He condemned through his press secretary, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, the burning of Turkish and Azerbaijani flags during an annual torchlight procession to Tsitsernakaberd organized by the young wing of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) party late on Wednesday, April 23.

Throngs of people crowded the Armenian Genocide Museum and Memorial (Tsitsernakaberd)

“That is a provocative and inflammatory practice,” Baghdasaryan said in a statement to the state-run Armenpress news agency.

“This statement exposes Pashinyan’s political vector: to restrain his own people, fight against them, and justify any action of the enemy,” countered Kristine Vartanyan, a Dashnaktsutyun lawmaker. “Pashinyan sees a danger not from Azerbaijan or Turkey but from his own people.”

Over the past year, Pashinyan has faced growing accusations of questioning and even denying the genocide for the sake of pleasing Turkey, which continues to deny a deliberate government effort to exterminate the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire. He declared in January that Armenians should “understand what happened” in 1915 and what prompted the subsequent campaign for international recognition of the slaughter of some 1.5 million Armenians as genocide.

On April 24, many paid their respects to the martyrs at the Armenian Genocide Museum and Memorial (Tsitsernakaberd)

Armenian historians, opposition figures and retired diplomats expressed outrage at that statement, saying that Pashinyan cast doubt on the fact of the genocide. Armenian Diaspora groups that have long been campaigning for genocide recognition also deplored it.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Pashinyan told visiting Turkish journalists last month that his government will not strive to get more countries and international bodies to recognize the genocide. He questioned the wisdom of relevant resolutions already adopted by many foreign parliaments, saying that they undermine stability in the region.

SHARE
Previous Armenians and Friends Gather at Times Square Commemoration to Mark 110th Anniversary of Genocide
Discover more cities:
Armenia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.