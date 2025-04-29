Armenians and Friends Gather at Times Square Commemoration to Mark 110th Anniversary of Genocide

By Taleen Babayan
NEW YORK — As a wave of Armenia and Artsakh flags, held by Armenian youth, and commemorative signs, raised high by community members, cascaded up Broadway and made its way into Times Square, the past and present merged as the Armenian people called for recognition of the atrocities of the Armenian Genocide over a century ago, and the ongoing injustices against the Artsakh Armenians today.
The march, led by Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, and Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate of the Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church, displayed a show of unity that kicked off the 110th Commemoration in Times Square, New York, on Sunday, April 27, in an event sponsored by the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, and co-sponsored by a number of important community organizations, that featured inspiring remarks and a powerful musical performance.
New York senior senator and previous Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who demonstrates his support to the Armenian-American community every single year in Times Square, reflected on the importance of “honoring Armenian history and culture.”
“The proud and heroic Armenian people stand so tall today, a little more than a century after the cruel Ottoman Empire waged a campaign of genocide against your ancestors,” said Senator Schumer. “I’m always inspired to see all of you today as witnesses to the tragedy and moral outrage of the Medz Yeghern.”
Schumer reflected on the loss of his own ancestors during the Holocaust, and commended the Armenian people on their “acts of remembrance.”