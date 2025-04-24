Party for the Park! Celebrates Community and Connection

BOSTON — The Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway brought together many supporters and friends on Thursday, April 10, for its annual celebration held at the InterContinental Boston.

“What a spectacular evening—congratulations on yet another successful and meaningful event. The venue struck the perfect balance: elegant yet welcoming, creating such a warm atmosphere for reconnecting with familiar faces and meeting new ones,” shared Vicki Adjami, Principal and Chief Strategist at Communication via Design.

That was exactly the intention behind “Let’s Party for the Park!, a spirited benefit in support of the care and maintenance of Armenian Heritage Park — a cherished public space where people from all walks of life come together to celebrate what unites and connects us. The Park is a gift to the City of Boston and the Commonwealth from the Armenian community.

The festive evening was chaired by Eric Doroski, managing partner and co-founder of Zanzibar Capital. Hosted by the Robert A. Semonian Charitable Trust and attended by Trustees Leon and Paul Semonian and their families, the event drew strong support from the Armenian community and those who live and work near the Park.

Friends of Armenian Heritage Park planned the benefit, which featured a lively silent auction with items including a Bank of America suite at Fenway Park, a round of golf at The Country Club in Brookline, and an elegant dinner at Davio’s.