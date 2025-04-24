Times Square Gathering to Commemorate Genocide to Take Place on April 27

NEW YORK — A community-wide march to Times Square will be held on Sunday, April 27, under the auspices of Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Diocese of the Armenian Church of America (Eastern), and Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate of the Eastern Prelacy, to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The march will begin at 12:30 p.m. following Divine Liturgy at St. Vartan Cathedral (630 Second Avenue) and will conclude at West 46th St. and 7th Avenue, where the annual event, sponsored by the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, will take place from 2 to 4 p.m.

“As we walk together unified as Armenians throughout New York City, we will reflect on the suffering of our ancestors who perished or narrowly escaped death during the deportation marches in 1915,” said community leader Isabel Hagobian. “As descendants of survivors, it is our duty to preserve the memory of our ancestors, and to carry on their spirit and legacy through our activism and advocacy.”

The program will feature remarks by photographer and photojournalist Scout Tufankjian and a musical performance by Artsakh native Valeri “Lyoka” Ghazaryan. Elected officials will be present to stand in solidarity with Armenian Americans and share their ongoing efforts to support pro-Armenian issues in Congress.

“We are so fortunate to have an annual event commemorating the Armenian Genocide in one of the most recognizable places in the world,” said Diran Jebejian, who will serve as co-master of ceremonies. “All Armenians from the region should be in attendance to show our strength and continue to bring attention to matters that are so important for the survival of our people, both in the diaspora and in our homeland.”

Chantelle Nasri, co-master of ceremonies, emphasized that the Armenian Genocide is “not just about the past” but a moment to “reflect, educate, and stand in solidarity for the sake of humanity.”