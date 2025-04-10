  TOP STORIES WEEK   15
 

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Will There Be a Peace Agreement and What Will It Mean for Armenia?

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Anzhela Sedrakyan

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

YEREVAN — Since the March 19 announcement by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that a draft peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan had been agreed upon and was awaiting signing, little has happened to indicate peace is at hand. “I am ready to put my signature under this document,” he wrote on his Facebook page when he announced Armenia’s stance. This was followed by several other posts with similar content. By contrast, at the same time, Azerbaijan intensified claims that Armenia was attacking the border. Reality showed something else entirely, with the residents on Armenia’s borderlands under regular attack by the Azerbaijani army.

There has been concern about the possible items in the agreement. In an interview with Public Television, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterated that Armenia and Azerbaijan had recognized each other’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and political independence based on the borders of the Soviet republics.

He added he does not understand what Armenia has supposedly conceded. He stated: “What have we conceded, or have we conceded anything at all?” However, it is important to recall the trilateral agreement signed on November 9, 2020, following the 44-day war, as well as the events of 2022-2023, when Artsakh was ultimately depopulated of Armenians.

Nevertheless, Pashinyan did not disclose the specific provisions of the agreement, which leaves room for speculation. It remains uncertain whether the document addresses the issue of individuals held in Baku, particularly the return of prisoners of war. It is worth recalling that during his 2021 election campaign, Pashinyan stated, “The prisoners will forgive us for remaining in captivity for one or two more months.” In this context, it is unclear why the Armenian side has not yet demanded the immediate repatriation of prisoners of war.

The former ambassador Edgar Ghazaryan said he believes that the agreement will not be signed, as it requires not only Armenia’s but also Azerbaijan’s consent.

He said, “Aliyev has stated that he is not ready to sign without preconditions, which are not included in the agreement due to limitations imposed by international law. According to Ghazaryan, the agreement itself cannot guarantee peace.”

Edgar Ghazaryan

Ghazaryan added, “Prime Minister Pashinyan himself noted two years ago that even if an agreement is signed, war could resume at any moment. This document may inspire hope but does not ensure stability in Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. After the war, Azerbaijan presented unilateral demands to Armenia, which the Armenian authorities have consistently complied with. Now, Azerbaijan has put forward 17 new demands, which the Armenian authorities have agreed to, and more may follow in the near future,” he said. “In this situation, I am convinced that the agreement will not be signed and will not ensure peace. Furthermore, a question arises: Can a democratic state keep the terms of an agreement secret? Pashinyan claims that they will be published after the signing, but if the negotiation process is already completed, there is no reason to keep them secret. Perhaps the provisions are dangerous and could provoke a strong public reaction. If confidentiality was in the interests of negotiations, why did Aliyev disclose the unapproved points of the agreement? Azerbaijan openly states its position, while the Armenian authorities continue to keep the document secret, which is illogical.”

Another person unsure about the terms is writer and poet Ruzan Asatryan, calling it a utopia under the name of “peace,” which cannot solve Armenia’s problems. She points out that Azerbaijan, with its aggressive policies, is attempting to conflate peace with capitulation at the expense of Armenian territories.

Ruzan Asatryan

Said Asatryan, “For two years now, the ‘Peace Agreement’ has been like a soccer ball, moving between Azerbaijan’s and Armenia’s goalposts. Armenia has made numerous concessions, not compromises. Unfortunately, the miraculous word ‘peace’ has become a blank check for Azerbaijan to impose capitulation on Armenia. The 17 points that were never put up for discussion and remain a mystery to the public — being well-acquainted with the enemy’s strategic pulse — I am convinced that Ilham Aliyev, who is implementing a ‘Pan-Turkic’ project with Erdogan, will, through a new escalation, attempt to seize what he calls ‘Western Azerbaijan,’ dreaming of a future Armenia without Armenians, a dream that will ultimately choke him.”

She suggested that many approve of the idea because they want peace. “Peace is a word that resonates with ordinary people, especially for us Armenians, who have lost territories and have soldiers buried in Yerablur. However, for great powers, as well as militarily strong small states like Azerbaijan and Israel, wars are a tool for carrying out expansionist policies, colonizing nations, and appropriating their national wealth.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

She noted that peace is as necessary as air and water, but not at the cost of Armenian territories, losses, constitutional restrictions, the weakening of national ideology, the devaluation of national symbols, the prevention of army strengthening, and the internal erosion of Armenian identity.

“Aliyev must answer for the crimes committed against Armenia, for torturing prisoners, for occupying 200 sq. km of sovereign Armenian territory and key heights, and for the ongoing aggression against Armenia. We must not believe his false narratives… He will not sign because he wants war, not peace. And the West? I want to see my Homeland protected. We need to think about this and unite — only then will Aliyev be the one begging us to sign a peace agreement,” she added.

For human rights defender  Nina Karapetyants, the peace treaty fails to guarantee rights for Armenia. She noted that  Azerbaijan is continuing its blatant warmongering, while this process is ongoing.

“The Azerbaijani authorities pursue an aggressive policy, whereas the Armenian government is accepting an agreement that fundamentally undermines our rights. Some concessions might be necessary in negotiations, but if those concessions involve amending the Constitution, withdrawing discrimination claims, or completely disregarding our rights, it is disastrous. Claiming that those opposing this version of peace want war is a falsehood. Everyone wants peace, but not at the cost of our sovereignty and rights,” she said.

It seems, she said, that with all the concessions, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev is still not signing the agreement. “He currently holds a position of strength and can impose new demands at any moment. Meanwhile, the Armenian authorities seem ready to accept any conditions, even at the expense of our national interests. Society will not remain indifferent. Just like in 2018, public discontent is enormous today, and at any moment, it could turn into a large-scale movement. People who previously wouldn’t even greet each other are now uniting around a common cause,” she noted.

Mariam Avagyan, coordinator of the Congress of Refugees from the Azerbaijani SSR and a biologist, added her voice to those concerned about the agreement, suggesting that Azerbaijan is purposely creating tension and worry, especially when it comes to the demands for the “Zangezur Corridor.”

“Since 2020, Armenian society has been under constant pressure, weakening its ability to resist. This is part of Azerbaijan’s strategy—to exert psychological and political pressure on Armenia. Even after signing a “peace agreement,” it is evident that Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian policies will not decrease but will escalate further. Azerbaijan is actively trying to remove Artsakh from public discourse, refusing to acknowledge it despite its de facto existence as a republic. There are no real guarantees that Azerbaijan will not continue exerting pressure after signing a new agreement,” she said. “On the contrary, if Armenia accepts this document without clear guarantees, it will open the door to greater pressure and losses. Azerbaijan has stated that Armenia must revise its Constitution as part of the peace deal. However, there is no mention of Azerbaijan making any constitutional changes in return. Armenia is carrying out border demarcations at the cost of its own territories, which is a direct blow to our sovereignty.”

Nina Karapetyants

For now, the government remains upbeat about the peace agreement though Azerbaijan does not show any intention to sign the document.

On March 14, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told a session of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations that “Armenia proposes to start consultations with Azerbaijan as soon as possible in order to agree on the location, time, and other details of the agreement.”

He emphasized that the agreed text does not contain any provision related to the so-called “corridor” or mechanisms of unblocking.

“There is mutual readiness to cooperate in various fields, including transportation, transit, and economic issues. All railways, roads, and infrastructure in Armenia will remain under the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia and will operate in accordance with Armenian legislation,” said Mirzoyan.

Mirzoyan also stated that the agreed text contains no provisions regarding the return of people who lived in the territories of both countries before the collapse of the USSR and later left those areas.

“We have heard Azerbaijan’s comments on Armenia’s Constitution, but there is nothing about that in the agreement text. In general, the document does not contain any unilateral regulation or provision related to constitutions.”

The Minister also touched upon the role of the Constitutional Court: “Even if, theoretically, such formulations exist in constitutions, by signing and ratifying the agreement—which will again be assessed by the Constitutional Court—those issues can be considered permanently closed.”

He added, “Of course, there will be sensitive and highly sensitive issues that must be discussed and resolved later. Our agreement text is no exception. However, what is important is that it includes mechanisms that can be applied to address future problems and to achieve the final settlement of relations.”

