Integration of Artsakh Armenians into Azerbaijani Society Was Impossible, Babayan Tells Court

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — The sham trial of Artsakh’s former military and political leadership resumed in Azerbaijan on Monday, April 7.

Former Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan provided testimony during the session.

Babayan stated that he had always opposed the integration of Armenians into Azerbaijani society.

“Integration was impossible,” Babayan said in response to a question by a prosecutor.

He stressed that former Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, State Minister Ruben Vardanyan and other Artsakh leaders shared his stance.

“None of them ever saw integration as a viable option,” Babayan added.