  TOP STORIES WEEK   14
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
14

Week

Latest articles of the week
Karine Armen and Aghavni Grigoryan
Arts & CultureInternational

Writer, Photographer Karine Armen Presents Book in Spain

by
Karine Armen
42
0

CUENCA, Spain — On Sunday, March 9, Karine Armen gave a book presentation in Cuenca, Spain at a program organized by the Garcia and Chico Foundation, hosted by writer and activist Luz Gonzalez Rubio. A reception followed the presenation.

Armen talked in Spanish about her photography, traveling alone around the world and writing articles as well as poetry. She read some of her poems in English, and an English professor translated each poem on the spot. The Spanish audience asked questions about Armenian culture and cultural identity.

Armen met Gonzalez Rubio, who has published several books about women’s rights, in Los Angeles 23 years ago. They kept in touch and met in Madrid several times. In August 2007, they attended the Women In Black conference in Valencia, Spain. She wrote an article about attending the peace conference, which was published in the Armenian Reporter.

In February 2025, Armen published her collection of English poems, A Mosaic of Words.

Karine Armen signing copies of her book in Cuenca, Spain.

Armen has a master’s degree in education and a bachelor’s in social work and photography. She was an elementary school teacher for 32 years.

The primary purpose of her trip was to pass her books to the Armenian communities of Spain. In 2010, Armen published a book called Inner Heaven about her mother, Berjik Kurkjian, who had written self-help articles in Farsi, published in Fogholadeh magazine in Los Angeles. Kurkjian died at the age of 57 from spinal cancer in 1990.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Karine said, “One of my Peruvian coworkers asked me to translate it into Spanish so she that could send it to Peru. That comment planted the seed for publishing the book in Spanish,” she said. She used Google Translate, and her Chilean friend, Ruby Jackson, edited the Spanish version called Paraiso Interior. Karine published the pocket-size Spanish version in February of 2024 and took some copies to Costa Rica. But she still wanted to connect with the Armenians in Spain.

“I am thankful to the caring people who connected me with active members of the Armenian communities in Spain,” Karine said. She met Aghavni Grigoryan, a musician and writer from Madrid. Aghavni introduced her to several Armenians in other parts of Spain.

She visited the Armenian Sunday school in Valencia and passed her books to the principal and the teachers. She also met with the teacher of the Hayq Armenian Dance School in Barcelona.

“My mission was accomplished. I had a book presentation and met with active Armenians in Spain,” she said. “Traveling with a purpose is energizing for me,” she added.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: Books
People: Karine Armen
SHARE
Previous Pope Francis Approves Canonization of Archbishop Killed during Genocide
Next Azerbaijan’s Pro-Government Media Amplifies Weeks-Old Threat over Armenia Peace Talks
Discover more cities:
SpainUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.