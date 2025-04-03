Writer, Photographer Karine Armen Presents Book in Spain

CUENCA, Spain — On Sunday, March 9, Karine Armen gave a book presentation in Cuenca, Spain at a program organized by the Garcia and Chico Foundation, hosted by writer and activist Luz Gonzalez Rubio. A reception followed the presenation.

Armen talked in Spanish about her photography, traveling alone around the world and writing articles as well as poetry. She read some of her poems in English, and an English professor translated each poem on the spot. The Spanish audience asked questions about Armenian culture and cultural identity.

Armen met Gonzalez Rubio, who has published several books about women’s rights, in Los Angeles 23 years ago. They kept in touch and met in Madrid several times. In August 2007, they attended the Women In Black conference in Valencia, Spain. She wrote an article about attending the peace conference, which was published in the Armenian Reporter.

In February 2025, Armen published her collection of English poems, A Mosaic of Words.

Armen has a master’s degree in education and a bachelor’s in social work and photography. She was an elementary school teacher for 32 years.

The primary purpose of her trip was to pass her books to the Armenian communities of Spain. In 2010, Armen published a book called Inner Heaven about her mother, Berjik Kurkjian, who had written self-help articles in Farsi, published in Fogholadeh magazine in Los Angeles. Kurkjian died at the age of 57 from spinal cancer in 1990.