Evelyn Mancilikli
Community

Young Wrestler Takes Top Spot

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
WATERTOWN —Evelyn Mancilikli, competing for the Waltham Wrestling Club and Doughgirls Wrestling Club of Lowell, Mass., took first place in the 12u girls 160lb bracket with a 3-0 record last weekend at the Game On, the 2025 Youth New England’s youth wrestling tournament which took place in Fitchburg.

Evelyn Mancilikli on the podium

Above she can be seen on the podium, solo as well as with the other top finishers.

She also competed in the 12u open (co-ed) 165-lb. bracket and finished in the top 8 with a 4-2 record this weekend.

Mancilikli, of Watertown, is currently a sixth grader at Our Lady’s Academy in Waltham and a former student of St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School.

She has been wrestling for two years and previously finished second in the 2024 and 2025 Massachusetts Youth Wrestling Girl’s 15u 185 lb. bracket.

