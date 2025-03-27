LINCROFT, N.J. — CHHANGE (Center for Holocaust, Human Rights & Genocide Education) and the Society for Armenian Studies is hosting a program titled “Gaslighting the World: How Azerbaijan Denies Armenian Existence,” on Thursday, April 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Marc A. Mamigonian, the director of Academic Affairs at the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), explores how today’s Azerbaijani petro-dictatorship engages in triumphalist anti-Armenian denial that is fueled by its military victories in 2020 and 2023 and aims at a kind of humiliation via eradication of Armenia and Armenians. Mamigonian will explain why Azerbaijan’s rhetoric of denial and its impact demand a closer analysis — as well as those in media, academia, think tanks, and NGOs who enable it.

The program will take place in the Twin Lights I & II in the Student Life Center (SLC 106 & 107) at Brookdale Community College (Lincroft). Admission is free; advanced registration is required.

Since 1979, CHHANGE has been dedicated to its mission to educate about the Holocaust, genocide, and human rights issues and promote the elimination of racism, antisemitism, and all forms of prejudice. Each year, Chhange connects with more than 50,000 students, educators, and community members through innovative programming, professional development workshops, and the Annual Colloquium—now in its 43rd year.

For more information or to register, visit www.chhange.org.