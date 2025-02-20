  TOP STORIES WEEK   08
 

Representatives and leaders of the local Armenian community with California Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom.
Community

AGBU Welcomes Governor Gavin Newsom to its Pasadena Center to Discuss Wildfire Recovery Efforts

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
LOS ANGELES — On February 11, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and members of their team met with leadership from the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Western Region and the Sahag Mesrob Armenian Christian School (SMACS), along with other Armenian community figures. The purpose was to discuss the state of California’s support for the ongoing recovery from the devastating Los Angeles wildfires of this past January.

Representing AGBU were Director of AGBU Western Region Gohar Stambolyan, Chair of AGBU Western Region Kevork Zoryan, and Board Member of AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School Serge Sinanian. His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian of the Western Diocese was also in attendance to reinforce the importance of preserving access to quality Armenian education for future generations.

Round table meeting at AGBU Western Region with Governor Gavin Newsom

Stambolyan welcomed the Governor and his team with expressions of appreciation, saying that the visit was a testament the power of community and collective resilience.

“At AGBU, community and togetherness are at the heart of everything we do, and we remain dedicated to our ongoing humanitarian efforts to ensure that every child has access to education and stability in times of uncertainty,” she stated.

It was also an opportunity for AGBU to highlight its swift and decisive response in facilitating the temporary transfer of students from SMACS to AGBU Pasadena Center, thus ensuring educational continuity despite the loss of the SMACS campus during the Eaton wildfire. At the same time, the Governor was briefed on the broader work of AGBU and its involvement in humanitarian initiatives in times of crisis, as part of its century-old mission to uplift Armenian lives worldwide.

In turn, Newsom engaged directly with the faculty and community members, listened to their stories, and addressed their concerns. He also touched upon initiatives undertaken by the state designed to ease the burdens of impacted communities. Accelerating rebuilding efforts, alleviating onerous paperwork and cutting red tape, offering financial and tax relief, and preventing price gouging were some of the various actions already in place.

AGBU Western Region Chair, Kevork Zoryan assured the Governor that AGBU remains committed to working with state and local officials to ensure a sustainable path forward for Sahag Mesrob Armenian Christian School, as well as the broader community. “AGBU is truly grateful to Governor Newsom and his team for their engagement and willingness to support our community during this critical time,” he said.

 

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
