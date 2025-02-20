Greg Vartan Launches Congressional Campaign, Poised to Become the Only Armenian-American in Congress

SUMMIT, N.J. — Last week, Greg Vartan launched his campaign for New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District with a standing-room-only crowd at Pizza Vita in Summit. If elected, Vartan — a former Summit Council President and EMT — would be the only Armenian-American in Congress, providing the representation the community has lacked at a critical moment for Armenia and Artsakh.

“The Armenian-American community has always fought for justice, security, and recognition, but we lack representation in Washington,” said Vartan. “I will work across the aisle to protect Armenia and Artsakh, strengthen U.S.-Armenia partnerships, secure justice for the Armenian Genocide, and ensure the United States stands firm against threats to our homeland.”

Vartan’s campaign launch was attended by local leaders who emphasized the high stakes of the 2026 election. He pointed out the urgency of dealing with the administration’s dangerous and illegal actions first, criticizing incumbent Tom Kean Jr. for his inaccessibility to constituents and unwillingness to stand up to his party leadership.

“As Armenian-Americans, we know the cost of silence,” Vartan added. “I will be a relentless advocate — not just for our community, but for all who believe in freedom, democracy, and human rights.”

Vartan said he is running for Congress because he sees rising costs and extremism in Washington threatening the way of life in his district. He believes the American dream — including the promise of homeownership — should be within reach for more families. With the country and democracy at a turning point, Vartan says Congress needs leaders who prioritize their constituents over themselves. He pledges to protect what makes local neighborhoods great places to live — proximity to good jobs and vibrant communities — while ensuring affordability for families.

Vartan says he will stand up to Donald Trump, his own party, or anyone who threatens the people of the district. He plans to focus on lowering costs and taxes, protecting fundamental freedoms, and improving healthcare, education, and transportation.