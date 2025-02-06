European Preservation Group Names Arakelots Monastery in Tavush as Endangered

This week the 7 Most Endangered Programme, a civil society campaign to save Europe’s endangered heritage, announced its list of endangered sites. Among those was Arakelots Monastery and Settlement in Tavush.

Hidden within the forests of the Tavush region in northern Armenia, the Arakelots Monastery and Settlement is a gem of medieval heritage. This ensemble of religious and secular monuments located two kilometres west of the Acharkut village, along the Kirants River, provides invaluable insights into the cultural and economic life of the 13th century. Its remote setting, coupled with its proximity to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, underscores its historical and geopolitical significance.

The monastery, fortified with imposing ramparts and watchtowers, features the main church, a unique domed hall adorned with delicate architectural details, and an adjoining narthex with a traditional Armenian “hazarashen” roof structure. Notable among its treasures is a fresco of Saint Sargis, a rare depiction of the Armenian saint, reflecting the monastery’s dedication to Armenian Apostolic traditions. The remnants of the settlement include a pair of churches, a caravanserai, an oil mill, and the Sranots Bridge, which collectively narrate the story of a vibrant medieval trade hub on the Armenian Silk Road.

Arakelots flourished under the Georgian Zakarian and Mongol rule, benefiting from its exemption from taxation as a monastic estate. This symbiotic relationship between the religious and secular domains fostered prosperity and left a remarkable legacy of Armenian-Georgian cultural influences. Despite its historical prominence, the site has been abandoned since the 17th century, remaining largely unexplored.

Today, the Arakelots Monastery and Settlement faces significant threats. Encroaching vegetation, structural decay, and climate-related hazards, including excessive rainfall and mudslides, jeopardize its preservation. Additionally, the area’s location in a seismically active zone has left its monuments vulnerable, with visible earthquake damage to key structures. Human-made impacts, such as graffiti and the construction of two large picnic areas and a lack of formal conservation, further exacerbate the situation. Furthermore, the presence of large bat colonies in the monastery creates a need to balance cultural heritage preservation with wildlife protection.

The nomination of the Arakelots Monastery and Settlement to the 7 Most Endangered Programme is led by an Individual Member of Europa Nostra, Dr. Jasmine Dum-Tragut from the Armenian Studies Division at the Centre for the Studies of the Christian East of the University of Salzburg in Austria. The nomination is supported by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sport of the Republic of Armenia, the Municipality of Acharkut, Blue Shield Armenia, and the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia. Additional expertise comes from the University for Continuing Education in Krems, Austria, ensuring a collaborative effort for the conservation, research, and sustainable development of the site.