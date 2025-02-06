  TOP STORIES WEEK   06
 

Kamo Vardanyan
Armenia & Karabakh

No Suspects in Stepanakert Fuel Depot Explosion Case

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
19
0

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — The criminal investigation into the September 25, 2023, explosion at a fuel depot in Stepanakert currently has no suspects, according to Investigative Committee spokesperson Kima Avdalyan. As reported by Pastinfo, the investigation is ongoing.

Media reports suggest that criminal proceedings might be initiated against the last commander of the Artsakh Defense Army, Kamo Vardanyan, since a special unit of the Defense Army was responsible for securing the fuel depot within the military base, ensuring the safe distribution of fuel.

However, the Investigative Committee has reiterated that there are no suspects in the case at this time.

Additionally, media outlets have reported that Vardanyan was recently appointed as an advisor to Defense Minister Suren Papikyan on a voluntary basis. The Ministry of Defense has not confirmed this information.

The Ministry did not elaborate on whether Vardanyan’s status has changed in recent months or if he has obtained RA citizenship, reaffirming their previous statement.

The explosion at the Stepanakert fuel depot occurred near Stepanakert during Azerbaijan’s military aggression and the depopulation of Artsakh, resulting in 218 fatalities, 21 missing persons, and 120 individuals sustaining various injuries.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
