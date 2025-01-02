ABMDR Spreads Holiday Cheer with Two Toy Drives Honoring Teen Cancer Survivor

LOS ANGELES — In recent weeks, the Armenian community of Los Angeles participated in two toy drives, held in Burbank and Pasadena, respectively. Apart from bringing holiday cheer to children, both events helped benefit the life-saving mission of the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry (ABMDR).

The first event, the Team Alex Toy Drive, which collects toys for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, was held in honor of 16-year-old cancer survivor Alex Darbinyan. It took place on December 8, at St. Leon Cathedral of the Western Diocese. During the event, a team of ABMDR Board members and volunteers was on hand to answer questions about the registry and administer a simple, painless swab test, as part of the process of joining the organization.

“It is so gratifying to participate in the Team Alex Toy Drive, and so wonderful to see so many members of our community eager to join the ranks of ABMDR as potential stem cell donors, for a chance to save someone’s life,” said ABMDR President Dr. Frieda Jordan.

ABMDR also participated in the Hye Riders Toy Run, held in Pasadena on December 15 and likewise dedicated to Alex Darbinyan. A beloved Armenian motorcycle club, the Hye Riders are renowned for their support of public-benefit events. During the Toy Run, which featured music, food, and raffles in a fun family atmosphere, attendees donated toys while a team of ABMDR volunteers familiarized them with the life-saving mission of the organization.

“We are delighted for having the opportunity to partner with the Hye Riders and raise public awareness of the work of ABMDR,” Jordan said.

Commenting on the success of the Team Alex Toy Drive, Rosie Diremsizian, Alex’s mother, said, “When Alex was diagnosed with leukemia at six years old, it was the hardest time of our lives. During our long stays at the hospital, we discovered that the only thing that could light up Alex’s face was a toy handed to him by the hospital staff.