At the Team Alex Toy Drive: Alex Darbinyan, center, flanked by supporters and family
Community

ABMDR Spreads Holiday Cheer with Two Toy Drives Honoring Teen Cancer Survivor

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
LOS ANGELES — In recent weeks, the Armenian community of Los Angeles participated in two toy drives, held in Burbank and Pasadena, respectively. Apart from bringing holiday cheer to children, both events helped benefit the life-saving mission of the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry (ABMDR).

The first event, the Team Alex Toy Drive, which collects toys for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, was held in honor of 16-year-old cancer survivor Alex Darbinyan. It took place on December 8, at St. Leon Cathedral of the Western Diocese. During the event, a team of ABMDR Board members and volunteers was on hand to answer questions about the registry and administer a simple, painless swab test, as part of the process of joining the organization.

Volunteers and organizers at the Team Alex Toy Drive

“It is so gratifying to participate in the Team Alex Toy Drive, and so wonderful to see so many members of our community eager to join the ranks of ABMDR as potential stem cell donors, for a chance to save someone’s life,” said ABMDR President Dr. Frieda Jordan.

ABMDR also participated in the Hye Riders Toy Run, held in Pasadena on December 15 and likewise dedicated to Alex Darbinyan. A beloved Armenian motorcycle club, the Hye Riders are renowned for their support of public-benefit events. During the Toy Run, which featured music, food, and raffles in a fun family atmosphere, attendees donated toys while a team of ABMDR volunteers familiarized them with the life-saving mission of the organization.

“We are delighted for having the opportunity to partner with the Hye Riders and raise public awareness of the work of ABMDR,” Jordan said.

ABMDR President Dr. Frieda Jordan (left) with Rosie Diremsizian. Rosie and her husband, Artem Darbinyan, started the Team Alex Toy Drive seven years ago.

Commenting on the success of the Team Alex Toy Drive, Rosie Diremsizian, Alex’s mother, said, “When Alex was diagnosed with leukemia at six years old, it was the hardest time of our lives. During our long stays at the hospital, we discovered that the only thing that could light up Alex’s face was a toy handed to him by the hospital staff.

“For every blood draw, procedure, or round of chemotherapy, Alex received a new gift. While nothing could take away the pain of his treatments, these small gestures brought him moments of joy and comfort.

Dr. Frieda Jordan with members of the Hye Riders Armenian Motorcycle Club during the Toy Run, December 15, Pasadena

“Seven years ago, we started Team Alex’s Toy Drive to spread that same joy to other children. The event has grown year after year, becoming a beautiful tradition that brings our community together. It serves as a powerful reminder for parents and children alike to cherish their blessings, their health, and their happiness.”

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
