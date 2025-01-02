Obituary: Dr. Israel Charny, Pioneering Scholar in Genocide Studies

The International Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies (IIGHRS), A Division of the Zoryan Institute, announces and mourns the passing of Prof. Israel Charny at 93 years of age on December 14, 2024.

Dr. Charny was one of the early pioneering figures in the field of genocide studies and a steadfast advocate for human rights. He was one of the founding co-editors of the Institute’s academic journal, Genocide Studies International. He played a key role in shaping the genocide studies discipline not just through the journal, but through co-founding the International Association of Genocide Scholars and writing countless articles, chapters, and books on the subject, even compiling an encyclopedia on genocide. His contributions were so profound, three of his books were awarded the prestigious “Outstanding Academic Book of the Year” by the American Library Association: The Encyclopedia of Genocide, Genocide: A Critical Bibliographic Review, and Fascism and Democracy in the Human Mind.

Dr. Charny was a fierce advocate for truth and justice, particularly in his unwavering opposition to genocide denial. Throughout his career, Dr. Charny openly took a stand against all denials of genocide, including the Holocaust and, in particular, the Armenian Genocide. For his tireless efforts in raising awareness and seeking justice for the victims of genocide, Dr. Charny was honored with the Armenian Presidential Gold Medal, a symbol of his profound commitment to human rights.

Dr. Charny was also a faculty member of the Institute’s annual Genocide and Human Rights University Program (GHRUP) held at the University of Toronto. He was a tireless researcher, educator, public speaker, and scholar who shared his vast knowledge and passion for the study of genocide with young emerging scholars from around the world. His dedication to educating and mentoring the next generation of scholars made an incredible impact on the field, and many who studied under his guidance went on to become leaders in genocide research and advocacy.

He will be remembered not only for his pioneering contributions to the field of genocide studies, but also for his compassionate approach to teaching, his mentorship of young scholars, and his tireless efforts to advance human rights and social justice worldwide. His legacy will continue to inspire all those who seek to understand, prevent, and ultimately to stop the horrors of the heinous crime of genocide.

Charny will be deeply missed by his family, colleagues, the Zoryan Institute, GHRUP alumni, the broader community of scholars and human rights advocates, and finally by the Armenian community worldwide. His contributions to the field of genocide studies and his commitment to truth, justice, and human rights will endure for many years to come.