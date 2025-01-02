More than 100 Turn out for Couple’s Night Program

By Rev. Avedis and Arpi Boynerian

WATERTOWN — On November 9, 2024, around 100 people participated at the fourth “couple’s night” program to celebrate the joy of long term marriage.

Recognizing the need to strengthen marriages, the organizers have organized the yearly event to support couples. Participating were 13 members of the clergy from Armenian churches in Greater Boston.

The team that put together the event was Aline Hagopian, Garin Orchanian, Josh Tevekelian, Rita Dulgarian, Anoush O’Connor, and Lalig Musserian. Hosting the event was Rev. Arakel Aljalian for hosting the event at St. James Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown.

With over 100 attendees, it’s clear that there is a significant need in the community for this support.