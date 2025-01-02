  TOP STORIES WEEK   01
 

Members of the clergy pray at the couple’s event
Community

More than 100 Turn out for Couple’s Night Program

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Rev. Avedis and Arpi Boynerian

WATERTOWN — On November 9, 2024, around 100 people participated at the fourth “couple’s night” program to celebrate the joy of long term marriage.

Recognizing the need to strengthen marriages, the organizers have organized the yearly event to support couples. Participating were 13 members of the clergy from Armenian churches in Greater Boston.

 

The team that put together the event was Aline Hagopian, Garin Orchanian, Josh Tevekelian, Rita Dulgarian, Anoush O’Connor, and Lalig Musserian.  Hosting the event was  Rev. Arakel Aljalian for hosting the event at St. James Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown.

With over 100 attendees, it’s clear that there is a significant need in the community for this support.

Guest Speakers included Rev. Fr. Vasken and his wife, Yeretzgin Arpi Kouzouian of Holy Trinity Armenian Church in Cambridge, who presented: “There is No Perfect Parent, But There Is Perfect Love.”

Rev. Vatche Ekmekjian, MS, a licensed marriage therapist, delivered a talk titled “Upgrade Your Marriage App.” He covered topics such as treating marriage as an evolving Relationship and one that like a smartphone app, requires regular updates and fixes. He cautioned against Gottman’s “Four Horsemen”: Criticism, Contempt, Defensiveness, Stonewalling. Instead, he urged maintaining a 5:1 positive-to-negative interaction ratio, and validate each other. The Power of Proactivity: Successful marriage requires intentional effort.

The evening ended with a survey to help plan future events: 75percent  were very satisfied with the topics; 96percent  said the musical entertainment enhanced the event (thanks to Levon Hovespian); 67percent  wanted this event held more than once a year; 72percent  plan to attend next year and 94percent  rated the atmosphere as high energy.

Topics suggested for future gatherings included parenting young adult children; managing conflict and avoiding divorce; interactive discussions on marriage obstacles and staying sane in a chaotic world.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
