A Heartwarming Christmas Day at St. Vartan Cathedral

NEW YORK — The spirit of giving and compassion filled the air at the Diocesan Center in New York City on December 25, Christmas Day. In a display of community outreach and fellowship, volunteers from St. Vartan Cathedral, in collaboration with the Community of Sant’Egidio, came together to host a special outreach luncheon.

About 300 of New York City’s most vulnerable residents were welcomed with open arms and served a warm, nourishing meal. This gathering took place at the Diocesan Center, in Haik and Alice Kavookjian Auditorium, where the air buzzed with the energy of 60 volunteers from the St. Vartan Cathedral and Sant’Egidio communities.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, and Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, joined the event. Their presence brought warmth and inspiration, reflecting the true meaning of Christmas — unity, love, and compassion.

The spirit of generosity went beyond the food. Prior to this heartfelt event, volunteers had also gathered warm clothing and various essential items, which were presented as gifts to each visitor.

“This Christmas, we were reminded that the greatest gift one can offer is the gift of love and service to one another,” reflected Bishop Mesrop. “Our luncheon was not just about sharing a meal; it was about sharing our hearts and showing that in our community, no one is ever truly alone. Let us carry this message of unity and compassion throughout the year. Merry Christmas and blessings to all!”